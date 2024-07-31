Categories

Laser versus conventional soldering

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

As electronic circuit boards become thinner, and electrical components more multilayered, technology is evolving so rapidly that conventional soldering methods are no longer applicable. Laser soldering has now entered the mix and makes it possible to solder ultra-fine areas that are difficult to reach with conventional soldering irons.

Tip soldering is basically a three step process that encompasses pre-heating of soldering points, applying heat to supply the solder, and then post-heating to shape the solder and finish it. This workflow is the same, whether using iron tip soldering or laser soldering, but the method of applying heat to supply the solder differs. With laser soldering, the laser illuminates the soldering point, causing the illuminated area to emit heat. The heat transfers into the surrounding area and is raised to the melting temperature. Solder is then applied to the illuminated area.

Laser soldering provides three important benefits over conventional soldering:

• Being non-contact, no load is placed on either the PCB or the components being soldered.

• Efficient heat application and solder supply enables stable soldering automation.

• Soldering in narrow confines on high-density board assemblies is possible.

• It provides a high degree of maintainability.

Although achieving thermal conversion through illuminating the surface rather than heat transfer enables more precise soldering, care does need to be taken to avoid overheating. Precise timing is necessary with laser soldering to prevent component and board overheating.


