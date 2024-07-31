NPM-GH autonomous factory solution

31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With predictive and targeted maintenance options to maximise uptime, Panasonic’s NPM-GH pick-and-place machine is the first step to a truly autonomous factory. The first pick-and-place machine in its new ‘G-Series,’ the NPM-GH maximises output using three newly designed heads. In addition, shorter spindle strokes reduce pick and place times and reduce vibrations for higher output and accuracy with minimal human interface on the factory floor.
This modular placement machine is compatible with APC-5M software for autonomously suppressing irregularities in the 5M machines. The NPM-GH also inherits the concept of the conventional NPM series, allowing for the use of existing feeders, nozzles and carts, thereby reducing the initial outlay.
The large 12,1-inch display monitor provides easy access to settings. Maximum placement speed is 103 000 cph, with a placement accuracy of ±25 µm. High accuracy mode reduces the placement speed to 75 000 cph, with an accuracy of ±15 µm.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.