NPM-GH autonomous factory solution

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

With predictive and targeted maintenance options to maximise uptime, Panasonic’s NPM-GH pick-and-place machine is the first step to a truly autonomous factory. The first pick-and-place machine in its new ‘G-Series,’ the NPM-GH maximises output using three newly designed heads. In addition, shorter spindle strokes reduce pick and place times and reduce vibrations for higher output and accuracy with minimal human interface on the factory floor.

This modular placement machine is compatible with APC-5M software for autonomously suppressing irregularities in the 5M machines. The NPM-GH also inherits the concept of the conventional NPM series, allowing for the use of existing feeders, nozzles and carts, thereby reducing the initial outlay.

The large 12,1-inch display monitor provides easy access to settings. Maximum placement speed is 103 000 cph, with a placement accuracy of ±25 µm. High accuracy mode reduces the placement speed to 75 000 cph, with an accuracy of ±15 µm.

Credit(s)

Techmet





