New technology for AOI system

31 July 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
MIRTEC’s upcoming inspection system will include two of its patent pending technologies to provide unparalleled performance, ART’s exclusive optical systems, and TAL 3D SCAN’s laser scanner.
The company’s ART, which stands for Anti Reflection Technology, has been specifically developed for meeting IPC Class 3 solder joint inspection standards. Unlike many other automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that use four cameras combined with one projector, or one camera together with four projectors, MIRTEC’s ART 3D AOI system combines a total of five cameras and four digital Moiré projectors, for a total of 75 megapixels.
This results in an AOI system that allows the viewing of different combinations of angles, and can provide perfect solder joint inspection results free from solder angle and shadow effects.
MIRTEC’s TAL 3D SCAN (Tall Component Analysis 3D laser scan.) provides ultra-fast inspection of PCBs during the waiting period on the first conveyor stage. Customers using MIRTEC’s TAL 3D SCAN can inspect components up to 70 mm tall without movement of the Z-axis, providing quicker results with none of the problems caused by Z-axis movement.
Read more...New handle for the XP Series joystick Brabek
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The new MF handle meets market demands to combine a traditional compact design with multiple functionalities and customisation options.
Read more...Next-level conformal coating Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ASYMTEK Select Coat SL-1040 Series is Nordson Electronics Solutions’ most advanced conformal coating solution for high-volume production.
Read more...The impact of ML in robotics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The integration of machine learning into robotics has the potential to revolutionise many industries, and particularly the manufacturing sector.
Read more...ITW EAE wins product introduction award Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
ITW EAE has earned a 2024 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award for Electrovert’s Deep Wave option for wave soldering machines.
Read more...Optical inspection for SMT Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The Xpection 1860 from Scienscope is a versatile X-ray inspection machine that offers comprehensive circuit board defect detection and quality assurance for the SMT industry.
Read more...Yamaha introduces upgrades to its 3D AOI systems Truth Electronic Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Robotics SMT section has revealed performance-boosting upgrades for the YRi-V 3D AOI system, including faster board handling, multi-component alignment checking, and enhanced LED coplanarity measurement.