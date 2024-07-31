New technology for AOI system

MIRTEC’s upcoming inspection system will include two of its patent pending technologies to provide unparalleled performance, ART’s exclusive optical systems, and TAL 3D SCAN’s laser scanner.

The company’s ART, which stands for Anti Reflection Technology, has been specifically developed for meeting IPC Class 3 solder joint inspection standards. Unlike many other automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that use four cameras combined with one projector, or one camera together with four projectors, MIRTEC’s ART 3D AOI system combines a total of five cameras and four digital Moiré projectors, for a total of 75 megapixels.

This results in an AOI system that allows the viewing of different combinations of angles, and can provide perfect solder joint inspection results free from solder angle and shadow effects.

MIRTEC’s TAL 3D SCAN (Tall Component Analysis 3D laser scan.) provides ultra-fast inspection of PCBs during the waiting period on the first conveyor stage. Customers using MIRTEC’s TAL 3D SCAN can inspect components up to 70 mm tall without movement of the Z-axis, providing quicker results with none of the problems caused by Z-axis movement.

