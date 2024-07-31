Technology Station in Electronics

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The Technology Station in Electronics (TSE) is a hub for cutting-edge electronics and mechanical design, and manufacturing excellence. Services offered include electronics and mechanical product development, prototyping of products, short learning programmes, consultation, and state-of-the-art manufacturing.

The TSE is perfectly situated to help individuals or small enterprises who have a promising product idea, but who may be facing challenges with product development skills or funding. TSE’s programme is designed to provide the support needed through all phases of a project to bring ideas to life. A subsidy of up to 80% is also available for qualifying SMMEs, making it more accessible to bring ideas to life.

The TSE is affiliated with the Technology Stations Programme of the Department of Science and Innovation, hosted by the Tshwane University of Technology, and enjoys support from the Technology Innovation Agency. From the initial idea to a fully-fledged product, TSE is dedicated to transforming concepts into reality.

For more information contact TSE, +27 12 382 5039 , admin@tselectronics.co.za, www.tselectronics.co.za





