Real-time portable spectrum analyser

The SA series from HAROGIC Technologies is designed as a compact USB real-time spectrum analyser. Designed with low SWaP principles and self-developed filters, the weight and size for the SA series core module up to 40 GHz is comparable with a smart phone, making it suitable for integrating into systems and for portable measurement.
However, despite the limited size and weight, the SA series has excellent RF performance: DANL is lower than -170 dBm/Hz, and the typical phase noise is lower than -120 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz, allowing for the extension of the RF measurement boundaries. The full measurement frequency range is from 9 kHz to 6,3/8,5/9,5/20/40 GHz with a maximum analysis bandwidth of 100 MHz. An embedded FPGA provides DSP signal analysis.
Connection of the analyser is via a USB3.0 Type-C interface with a power consumption of only 14 W. The API interface and SAStudio4 application software is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems.
Computers built for tough environments Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Teguar’s waterproof computers are built for tough environments, where waterjets or strong chemicals are used for cleaning.
They are fully dustproof and waterproof, ideal for food and beverage manufacturing, ...
Read more...Space-qualified DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MFL2828S from Crane Aerospace & Electronics is a space-qualified DC-DC converter with an input voltage range of 16 to 40 V, and an output voltage of 28 V.
Read more...Decoding the world of DMP with OMRON Omron Electronics
Test & Measurement
OMRON has unveiled its latest breakthrough, the V450-H ultra-rugged handheld scanner, which is tailored specifically for industrial direct part mark reading.
Read more...Three-phase high-efficiency PSU Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL has announced the launch of the HFA3500TF, a low-profile, 3-phase, 3-wire 3500 W AC/DC enclosed power supply design optimised for industrial equipment such as semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing machines and robotics.
Read more...Reliable contacting of large PCBs Electronic Industry Supplies
Test & Measurement
With a usable area of 600 x 450 mm, INGUN’s test kit can not only handle larger boards but can also be customised to any testing requirement, thanks to the interchangeable kit system.
Read more...Next-gen spectrometer at reduced costs and weight Vepac Electronics
Editor's Choice Test & Measurement
Traditionally, EPR spectroscopy requires massive electromagnets that can weigh over a ton, and therefore are often located in basements. Bridge12, located near Boston in the USA, has launched a next-generation EPR spectrometer that is about half the cost of current instruments and a tenth of the size and weight.
Read more...Real-time phase noise analysis RF Design
Test & Measurement
The HA7062C Phase Noise Analyzer offers extremely fast measurement speeds to reduce product development time and/or optimise ATE manufacturing throughput.