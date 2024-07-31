Real-time portable spectrum analyser

31 July 2024 Test & Measurement

The SA series from HAROGIC Technologies is designed as a compact USB real-time spectrum analyser. Designed with low SWaP principles and self-developed filters, the weight and size for the SA series core module up to 40 GHz is comparable with a smart phone, making it suitable for integrating into systems and for portable measurement.

However, despite the limited size and weight, the SA series has excellent RF performance: DANL is lower than -170 dBm/Hz, and the typical phase noise is lower than -120 dBc/Hz at 10 kHz, allowing for the extension of the RF measurement boundaries. The full measurement frequency range is from 9 kHz to 6,3/8,5/9,5/20/40 GHz with a maximum analysis bandwidth of 100 MHz. An embedded FPGA provides DSP signal analysis.

Connection of the analyser is via a USB3.0 Type-C interface with a power consumption of only 14 W. The API interface and SAStudio4 application software is available for both Linux and Windows operating systems.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





