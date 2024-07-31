Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals

Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.
Based on a 48 MHz Arm Cortex-M23 processor, the new RA2A2 products feature a 24-bit sigma-delta ADC alongside a high-speed on-chip oscillator, with frequency tolerance of ±1,0%, and a temperature sensor. The MCU also includes dual banks of code Flash and a bank-swap function for the implementation of over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.
The RA2A2 devices offer multiple power structures and voltage detection hardware to enable energy-efficient operation, while drawing current as low as 100 µA/MHz in active mode, and 0,40 µA in software standby mode. Security is provided by on-chip security functions including hardware acceleration for AES cryptography.
Reference design for mobile robotics
DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
General-purpose evaluation board
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.
Arduino's AKX00051 PLC starter kit
DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm's processors.
Radiation-tolerant microcontroller
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.