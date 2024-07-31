Categories

Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals

31 July 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.

Based on a 48 MHz Arm Cortex-M23 processor, the new RA2A2 products feature a 24-bit sigma-delta ADC alongside a high-speed on-chip oscillator, with frequency tolerance of ±1,0%, and a temperature sensor. The MCU also includes dual banks of code Flash and a bank-swap function for the implementation of over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.

The RA2A2 devices offer multiple power structures and voltage detection hardware to enable energy-efficient operation, while drawing current as low as 100 µA/MHz in active mode, and 0,40 µA in software standby mode. Security is provided by on-chip security functions including hardware acceleration for AES cryptography.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


