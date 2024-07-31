Reference design for mobile robotics

NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras. It has a SoM identical to the i.MX 8M Plus EVK, with a minor exception that the NavQPlus supports 8 GB LPDDR4 compared to the i.MX 8M Plus EVK SoM’s 6 GB.
The NavQPlus is an intermediate step between the i.MX 8M Plus EVK and a fully custom board design. It features a small form factor with Linux Foundation Dronecode connectors, dual USB, dual CAN, dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, IX-Industrial Ethernet connector, 100BaseT1 SPE, input power management using USB-C PD, industrial RTC with tamper/timestamping, and onboard SE050 Secure element with NFC.
Software supporting Linux Desktop POC, Python, eIQ and ROS2 has been prepared to support robotics development for low-power machine learning, vision, compute, path planning and navigation. Additionally, because of the HDMI, LVDS, MIPI DSI display interfaces, NavQPlus is also suitable for use in digital signage, industrial remote controllers, and other display applications needing connectivity.
Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.
Read more...Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Avnet Silica
Edge Computing & IIoT
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC is the latest long-term servicing channel operating system, with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features for a 10-year lifecycle for embedded and IoT devices.
Read more...General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.
Read more...Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.
Read more...4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications Dizzy Enterprises
DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.
Read more...Lunar Lake AI CPU for portable computing
DSP, Micros & Memory
Intel is hoping that its next generation CPU, recently announced at Computex, will usher in a comeback in AI-infused Copilot+ computers that have lately been overshadowed by Qualcomm’s processors.
Read more...Radiation-tolerant microcontroller Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.
Read more...Cortex-M85-based MCU for motor control Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The RA8T1 series of 32-bit microcontrollers from Renesas features Arm’s AI-capable, highest-performance M-class core with Helium and TrustZone technology for secure, advanced motor control designs.