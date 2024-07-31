Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Reference design for mobile robotics

31 July 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras. It has a SoM identical to the i.MX 8M Plus EVK, with a minor exception that the NavQPlus supports 8 GB LPDDR4 compared to the i.MX 8M Plus EVK SoM’s 6 GB.

The NavQPlus is an intermediate step between the i.MX 8M Plus EVK and a fully custom board design. It features a small form factor with Linux Foundation Dronecode connectors, dual USB, dual CAN, dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, IX-Industrial Ethernet connector, 100BaseT1 SPE, input power management using USB-C PD, industrial RTC with tamper/timestamping, and onboard SE050 Secure element with NFC.

Software supporting Linux Desktop POC, Python, eIQ and ROS2 has been prepared to support robotics development for low-power machine learning, vision, compute, path planning and navigation. Additionally, because of the HDMI, LVDS, MIPI DSI display interfaces, NavQPlus is also suitable for use in digital signage, industrial remote controllers, and other display applications needing connectivity.

The reference design can be accessed at https://bit.ly/4cuQFZL


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: avnet-silica-sales-southafrica@avnet.eu
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


