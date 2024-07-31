Embedding AI into your next project?

31 July 2024 AI & ML

ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems. It supports STM32 microcontrollers and microprocessors, Stellar automotive microcontrollers, and MEMS smart sensors, and includes resources for data handling and AI model optimisation and deployment. Users will gain valuable educational insights and real-world case studies to help simplify their design journey.

The ST Edge AI Suite is compatible with a wide range of sensors:

• Time series sensors: accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, temperature sensors, and ToF ranging sensors.

• Audio sensors.

• Vision sensors: cameras, Time of Light sensors, radar, and lidar.

Although the suite is optimised for ST sensors, including MEMS devices with an MLC and the ISPU, it also supports any sensor provided the data given is compatible with the tool requirements.

All tools provided in the suite are free of charge, including for commercial use.

To access the design suite visit https://www.st.com/content/st_com/en/st-edge-ai-suite.html

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





