Embedding AI into your next project?

ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems. It supports STM32 microcontrollers and microprocessors, Stellar automotive microcontrollers, and MEMS smart sensors, and includes resources for data handling and AI model optimisation and deployment. Users will gain valuable educational insights and real-world case studies to help simplify their design journey.
The ST Edge AI Suite is compatible with a wide range of sensors:
• Time series sensors: accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, temperature sensors, and ToF ranging sensors.
• Audio sensors.
• Vision sensors: cameras, Time of Light sensors, radar, and lidar.
Although the suite is optimised for ST sensors, including MEMS devices with an MLC and the ISPU, it also supports any sensor provided the data given is compatible with the tool requirements.
All tools provided in the suite are free of charge, including for commercial use.
Material promises 100 times higher energy density Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has successfully developed a material for CeraCharge, a next-generation solid-state battery with an energy density of 1000 Wh/L, approximately 100 times greater than the energy density of TDK’s conventional solid-state battery.
Read more...Precision voltage reference Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADR1001 is a fully integrated, ultra-low drift, buried Zener precision voltage reference solution in a single chip.
Read more...Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Read more...Five-port SPoE controller Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
SPoE simplifies system design and installation with standardised power and Ethernet data over a single-pair cable, and the LTC4296-1 has been designed for interoperability with 802.3cg powered devices.
Read more...Low power, low-noise amplifier Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The ADL8141 is a low power consumption, low-noise amplifier that operates from 14 to 24 GHz, and draws a supply current of 25 mA from a 2 V supply.
Read more...Zero drift current shunt monitors Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The NCS21671 and NCV21671 from onsemi are a series of voltage output current sense amplifiers offered in gains of 25, 50, 100, and 200 V/V.
Read more...General-purpose evaluation board Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.