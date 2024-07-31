Advanced electrolytic hybrid capacitor

31 July 2024 Passive Components

Panasonic has introduced the new ZV Series, an advanced electrolytic polymer hybrid capacitor which sets new industry standards. The capacitor achieves a maximum ripple current of 3,3 to 4,6 A, which is approximately 50% higher than comparable case sizes, ensuring superior performance in demanding applications.

While comparable capacitors usually come up with an ESR of around 16 mΩ at 35 V, the ZV series has a significantly lower ESR of 12 mΩ at this voltage. This serves to enhance efficiency and reliability in electronic systems.

This capacitor is AEC-Q200 compliant, enforcing stringent quality control standards that are crucial for the automotive industry. It boasts high-temperature endurance, exhibiting one of the industry’s highest ratings of 4000 hours at 135°C.

With a focus on durability, the ZV Series offers vibration-proof variants capable of withstanding shocks up to 30G. This series finds its applications in various scenarios, including water pumps, oil pumps, cooling fans, high-current DC to DC converters, and ADAS applications. It is also suitable for use in inverter power supplies for robotics, cooling fans, and solar power systems, covering the DC side of both inverter and rectifier circuits.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





