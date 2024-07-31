Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

Advanced electrolytic hybrid capacitor

31 July 2024 Passive Components

Panasonic has introduced the new ZV Series, an advanced electrolytic polymer hybrid capacitor which sets new industry standards. The capacitor achieves a maximum ripple current of 3,3 to 4,6 A, which is approximately 50% higher than comparable case sizes, ensuring superior performance in demanding applications.

While comparable capacitors usually come up with an ESR of around 16 mΩ at 35 V, the ZV series has a significantly lower ESR of 12 mΩ at this voltage. This serves to enhance efficiency and reliability in electronic systems.

This capacitor is AEC-Q200 compliant, enforcing stringent quality control standards that are crucial for the automotive industry. It boasts high-temperature endurance, exhibiting one of the industry’s highest ratings of 4000 hours at 135°C.

With a focus on durability, the ZV Series offers vibration-proof variants capable of withstanding shocks up to 30G. This series finds its applications in various scenarios, including water pumps, oil pumps, cooling fans, high-current DC to DC converters, and ADAS applications. It is also suitable for use in inverter power supplies for robotics, cooling fans, and solar power systems, covering the DC side of both inverter and rectifier circuits.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Email: [email protected]
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Electrocomp


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Updated curve fit equation tool
MANTECH Passive Components
A new version of Magnetics’ Curve Fit Equation tool, which is an Excel file for design engineers, is now available.

Read more...
The role of passives in emerging applications
Passive Components
Mouser Electronics has released a new eBook in collaboration with Bourns, exploring the role of passives in emerging electronics applications, including renewables, hybrids, and electric vehicles.

Read more...
Swing-out industrial wall-mount rack cabinet
Electrocomp Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Hammond Manufacturing’s new industrial wall-mount rack cabinet offers dual access to equipment via the double hinge design.

Read more...
Snap-in capacitors with increased compactness
RS South Africa Passive Components
This next generation of ultra-compact general-purpose components from TDK are for voltages of 450 V DC and feature an extremely high CV.

Read more...
The role of passives in emerging applications
Passive Components
Mouser Electronics has released a new eBook in collaboration with Bourns, exploring the role of passives in emerging electronics applications, including renewables, hybrids, and electric vehicles.

Read more...
Updated curve fit equation tool
Passive Components
A new version of Magnetics’ Curve Fit Equation tool, which is an Excel file for design engineers, is now available.

Read more...
Updated curve fit equation tool
Tamashi Technology Investments Passive Components
A new version of Magnetics’ Curve Fit Equation tool, which is an Excel file for design engineers, is now available.

Read more...
PCB connectors for power systems
Phoenix Contact Passive Components
With the new PC 6 PCB connectors with screw connection, Phoenix Contact’s classic connection technology is available with enhanced touch protection for the new pin connector pattern.

Read more...
Polymer caps with very high ripple current capability
RS South Africa Passive Components
TDK Corporation has released the B40910 series of hybrid polymer capacitors, which can handle up to 4,6 A at 100 kHz and 125°C.

Read more...
SPE connector range
Phoenix Contact Passive Components
Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is a communication technology that realises Industry 4.0 and IIoT applications, and Phoenix Contact’s Combicon range are ideal for SPE connections.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved