Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services



High-speed inspection technology

31 July 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Pursuing higher speeds in production and manufacturing requires a wide range of up-to-date technologies, ranging from hardware design to development of the image processing software. Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.

Saki develops all products and key technologies in-house, allowing for the extensive optimisation of hardware and software of their automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

The company’s latest AOI and AXI (automated X-ray inspection) has an expanded field of view size allowing for imaging with a smaller field of view. This allows an optimised optical system to achieve 4500 mm2/s with the 8 µm camera, and 7000 mm2/s using the 15 µm camera. With optimisation of both the wide-area imaging detector and image processing, AXI machines have reduced takt time by up to 50% compared to the previous model.

Saki’s solutions have also been upgraded to incorporate a highly stable biaxial structure for the camera gantry. Combined with the ultra-rigid frame and fully closed-loop motor drive, this ensures exceptional stopping position accuracy. This hardware structure allows high-definition images to be captured, even when the optical head is moved at high speeds.

The custom software developed in-house provides advanced image processing from basic imaging to 3D image rendering. Processing is performed alongside imaging to speed up cycle times and reduce unnecessary waiting time. Both AOI and SPI use the same software, and the AXI rendering of 3D images and CT calculations for X-rays also benefit from the software developed in-house for full hardware integration.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 824 1427
Email: [email protected]
www: www.techmet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Techmet


Further reading:

Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.

Read more...
Circor Solutions: Pioneering thick film circuit manufacturer in SA
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Circor Solutions is the last remaining thick film circuit manufacturer in South Africa and provides electronics for military applications and precision electronic circuitry.

Read more...
Navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in 2024
Microtronix Manufacturing Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The focus at Microtronix will always remain on ensuring total customer satisfaction, and the company looks forward to achieving that goal for the rest of 2024 and beyond.

Read more...
Soldering and extraction for a clean workspace
Allan McKinnon & Associates Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
For a seamless and health-conscious soldering experience, Weller has bundled its WE1010NA soldering station with the new ZeroSmog Shield single filtration unit.

Read more...
Compact PCB batch cleaning
Electronic Industry Supplies Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The CompaCLEAN by PBT Works is a PCB cleaning system, that utilises a traditional dishwasher style loading, provides the type of cleaning many users are familiar with.

Read more...
Lead-free solder alloys based on Sn-Ag-Cu-Sb with enhanced thermal and electrical reliability
Techmet Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Lead-free tin-silver-copper (SnAgCu), also known as SAC, has been a popular solder alloy choice for surface mount technology (SMT) assembly in the electronics industry, but its adoption for automotive applications has proved to be challenging for several reasons.

Read more...
Operational value with Aurora reflow ovens
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With a focus on precision, consistency, and efficiency, the Aurora platform sets a new standard for thermal processing in electronics manufacturing.

Read more...
Large-volume housings for autonomous device systems
IOT Electronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With its new generation of OCS outdoor housings, Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of field housings, and these larger housing versions simplify the installation of several electronic components into one housing.

Read more...
Case study: Pratley products a winner for on-the-go repairs
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
When Wessel Bosman drove across Africa in 2016 in a Ford F250, little did he realise he would end up stranded in a remote location and in extreme temperatures, following a gasket head problem.

Read more...
The importance of periodic verification
MyKay Tronics Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Whilst many people understand the basic concepts of electrostatic discharge (ESD), and as a result insist on a properly equipped ESD Protected Area (EPA), it is then forgotten about.

Read more...











