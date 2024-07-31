High-speed inspection technology

31 July 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Pursuing higher speeds in production and manufacturing requires a wide range of up-to-date technologies, ranging from hardware design to development of the image processing software. Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.
Saki develops all products and key technologies in-house, allowing for the extensive optimisation of hardware and software of their automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.
The company’s latest AOI and AXI (automated X-ray inspection) has an expanded field of view size allowing for imaging with a smaller field of view. This allows an optimised optical system to achieve 4500 mm2/s with the 8 µm camera, and 7000 mm2/s using the 15 µm camera. With optimisation of both the wide-area imaging detector and image processing, AXI machines have reduced takt time by up to 50% compared to the previous model.
Saki’s solutions have also been upgraded to incorporate a highly stable biaxial structure for the camera gantry. Combined with the ultra-rigid frame and fully closed-loop motor drive, this ensures exceptional stopping position accuracy. This hardware structure allows high-definition images to be captured, even when the optical head is moved at high speeds.
The custom software developed in-house provides advanced image processing from basic imaging to 3D image rendering. Processing is performed alongside imaging to speed up cycle times and reduce unnecessary waiting time. Both AOI and SPI use the same software, and the AXI rendering of 3D images and CT calculations for X-rays also benefit from the software developed in-house for full hardware integration.
