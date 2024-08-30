Next-gen rectangular wafer technology

30 August 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

TSMC is now following Samsung by actively entering development of rectangular PCB packaging technology. Traditionally, wafers are circular, resulting in wastage at the wafer’s round edges. Moving to rectangular wafers increases the usage ratio to around 95%, a 10% increase. Companies are looking to gain a strategic advantage by pioneering this rectangular PCB packaging technology as the demand for AI semiconductors surge, making production capacity increasingly critical.

The technology used to develop rectangular packaging is known as Fan-OUT Panel-Level Packaging (FO-PLP). TSMS is currently working with equipment and material suppliers to develop the technology, with dimensions up to 515 x 510 mm . If this technology pans out, the usable wafer area is expected to increase threefold over traditional methods.

Samsung Electronics acquired the FO-PLP business from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and thereafter commercialised it, making it the current leader in this technology. However, the company is only using it in select processes, opening the gap for TSMC to potentially catch up.

For more information visit www.businesskorea.co.kr






