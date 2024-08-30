Next-gen rectangular wafer technology
30 August 2024
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
TSMC is now following Samsung by actively entering development of rectangular PCB packaging technology. Traditionally, wafers are circular, resulting in wastage at the wafer’s round edges. Moving to rectangular wafers increases the usage ratio to around 95%, a 10% increase. Companies are looking to gain a strategic advantage by pioneering this rectangular PCB packaging technology as the demand for AI semiconductors surge, making production capacity increasingly critical.
The technology used to develop rectangular packaging is known as Fan-OUT Panel-Level Packaging (FO-PLP). TSMS is currently working with equipment and material suppliers to develop the technology, with dimensions up to 515 x 510 mm. If this technology pans out, the usable wafer area is expected to increase threefold over traditional methods.
Samsung Electronics acquired the FO-PLP business from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and thereafter commercialised it, making it the current leader in this technology. However, the company is only using it in select processes, opening the gap for TSMC to potentially catch up.
For more information visit www.businesskorea.co.kr
Further reading:
High-speed inspection technology
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.
Read more...
Purchasing made effortless
Seven Labs Technology
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seven Labs Technology transforms procurement with effortless purchasing, every time. Aligning themselves as the partner in procurement, they make sure that every purchase counts by streamlining the process, making it the smart and easy way to purchase.
Read more...
Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.
Read more...
Circor Solutions: Pioneering thick film circuit manufacturer in SA
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Circor Solutions is the last remaining thick film circuit manufacturer in South Africa and provides electronics for military applications and precision electronic circuitry.
Read more...
Navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in 2024
Microtronix Manufacturing
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The focus at Microtronix will always remain on ensuring total customer satisfaction, and the company looks forward to achieving that goal for the rest of 2024 and beyond.
Read more...
Soldering and extraction for a clean workspace
Allan McKinnon & Associates
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
For a seamless and health-conscious soldering experience, Weller has bundled its WE1010NA soldering station with the new ZeroSmog Shield single filtration unit.
Read more...
Compact PCB batch cleaning
Electronic Industry Supplies
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The CompaCLEAN by PBT Works is a PCB cleaning system, that utilises a traditional dishwasher style loading, provides the type of cleaning many users are familiar with.
Read more...
Lead-free solder alloys based on Sn-Ag-Cu-Sb with enhanced thermal and electrical reliability
Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Lead-free tin-silver-copper (SnAgCu), also known as SAC, has been a popular solder alloy choice for surface mount technology (SMT) assembly in the electronics industry, but its adoption for automotive applications has proved to be challenging for several reasons.
Read more...
Operational value with Aurora reflow ovens
MyKay Tronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With a focus on precision, consistency, and efficiency, the Aurora platform sets a new standard for thermal processing in electronics manufacturing.
Read more...
Large-volume housings for autonomous device systems
IOT Electronics
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
With its new generation of OCS outdoor housings, Phoenix Contact is extending its portfolio of field housings, and these larger housing versions simplify the installation of several electronic components into one housing.
Read more...