Arduino shield simplifies use of fibre-optic datalink
30 August 2024
Opto-Electronics
UK-based company OMC has launched an H19 fibre-optic shield, compatible with Arduino Uno, to demonstrate how an optical fibre datalink can easily be incorporated into a microprocessor-based design. The shields combine transmitter, receiver, and all necessary drivers plus digital output, which is ideal for interfacing with MPUs. An all-in-one design simplifies the receiver circuit, and avoids having to design and include the traditional pin diode amplifier and Schmitt trigger circuits needed to give a digital output.
Comments William Heath, OMC’s commercial director: “Certain applications require total confidence in the integrity of the data transmission. Fibre-optic datalinks are reliable, totally secure, noise-free, interference-proof and electrically-isolated. These shields have been designed to simplify the process of integrating fibre-optic datalinks into a digital system.”
The shield is designed for use with the Arduino Uno, and is stackable. It has jumpers for both transmitter and receiver devices. An example program is provided, which shows a datalink using the UART ports to transmit data over the optical fibre link. Data can be monitored either by using the serial monitor of the Arduino software, or the code is written to interface with a standard 16x2 LCD shield, which can be stacked on top of the fibre shield.
The shield can be used with any of the available microprocessor baud rates from 300 to 115 200, while the actual fibre-optic emitter and receiver pair can operate up to 5 Mbd.
The shield can be used with PMMA cables up to 25 metres long in the standard configuration, and for extended range, OMC can offer a high-power emitter option. The transmitter and receivers can also be ordered separately to build into customers’ designs. To connect with different fibre types, OMC also offers the transmitter and receiver parts in this shield mounted in alternative housings.
For more information visit www.omc-uk.com
Further reading:
Avnet Silica expands its embedded vision solutions portfolio
Avnet Silica
Opto-Electronics
Collaboration with camera module manufacturer Allied Vision includes a complete set of mainline drivers in the Linux kernel.
Read more...
High-density LEDs for portable applications
Altron Arrow
Opto-Electronics
Cree LED has released its new XLamp XHP high-density and high-intensity LEDs, designed for portable applications.
Read more...
High-resolution TFT display
Surn Technologies
Opto-Electronics
The RFB606750A series by Raystar is a state-of-the-art 6,75-inch TFT LCD module featuring a sophisticated bar-type design and an impressive resolution of 480 x 1280 pixels.
Read more...
Mimic smart factory wireless tower lights
Mimic Components
Opto-Electronics
Modern wireless communication technology facilitates real-time data transmission, enabling remote operations and instant notifications, crucial for emergency alarms.
Read more...
Touchscreen controller family gets additional security features
Avnet Silica
Opto-Electronics
Microchip’s ATMXT2952TD 2.0 family of touch controllers now offer cryptographic authentication and data encryption.
Read more...
RGB-LED automotive application development kit
Future Electronics
Opto-Electronics
The ADK81116 from Melexis is an application development kit designed to simplify the development of dynamic RGB-LED automotive applications.
Read more...
n-type solar module sets world record
Opto-Electronics
Trina Solar’s proprietary 210 mm n-type i-TOPCon module has achieved a maximum power output of 740,6 W, setting a new world record.
Read more...
Amorphous solar cells
Avnet Abacus
Opto-Electronics
Panasonic introduces its latest Amorton solar cell series named AMG-1401C and AMG-1701C, which benefit from a nearly perfect black-reflective surface and much higher efficiency.
Read more...
Multi-chip packages using InGaAs photodiodes
Opto-Electronics
Marktech Optoelectronics has revealed its new multi-chip packages with InGaAs photodiodes and multiple LED emitters.
Read more...
Mouser now stocks LUMAWISE programmable sensor
TRX Electronics
Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the LUMAWISE motion programmable sensor, which is designed to deliver energy savings and increased security.
Read more...