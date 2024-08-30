Arduino shield simplifies use of fibre-optic datalink

UK-based company OMC has launched an H19 fibre-optic shield, compatible with Arduino Uno, to demonstrate how an optical fibre datalink can easily be incorporated into a microprocessor-based design. The shields combine transmitter, receiver, and all necessary drivers plus digital output, which is ideal for interfacing with MPUs. An all-in-one design simplifies the receiver circuit, and avoids having to design and include the traditional pin diode amplifier and Schmitt trigger circuits needed to give a digital output.

Comments William Heath, OMC’s commercial director: “Certain applications require total confidence in the integrity of the data transmission. Fibre-optic datalinks are reliable, totally secure, noise-free, interference-proof and electrically-isolated. These shields have been designed to simplify the process of integrating fibre-optic datalinks into a digital system.”

The shield is designed for use with the Arduino Uno, and is stackable. It has jumpers for both transmitter and receiver devices. An example program is provided, which shows a datalink using the UART ports to transmit data over the optical fibre link. Data can be monitored either by using the serial monitor of the Arduino software, or the code is written to interface with a standard 1 6x2 LCD shield, which can be stacked on top of the fibre shield.

The shield can be used with any of the available microprocessor baud rates from 300 to 115 200 , while the actual fibre-optic emitter and receiver pair can operate up to 5 Mbd.

The shield can be used with PMMA cables up to 25 metres long in the standard configuration, and for extended range, OMC can offer a high-power emitter option. The transmitter and receivers can also be ordered separately to build into customers’ designs. To connect with different fibre types, OMC also offers the transmitter and receiver parts in this shield mounted in alternative housings.

