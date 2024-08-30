High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller

The artificial intelligence boom and rapid expansion of cloud-based services are accelerating the need for data centres to be more powerful, efficient, and highly reliable. To meet these growing demands, Microchip Technology has released the Flashtec NVMe 5016 SSD controller, a 16-channel, PCIe controller designed to offer higher levels of bandwidth, security, and flexibility.
The Flashtec NVMe 5016 controller serves growing AI needs with higher throughput for reading and writing large data sets used in model training and inference processing, and provides the high bandwidth necessary to move large volumes of data quickly between storage and compute resources. With a sequential read performance of more than 14 GB per second, the NVMe 5016 controller maximises the usage of valuable compute resources in traditional and AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.
The 5016 controller is also designed for a high random read performance of 3,5 MIOPS, with a power profile focused on power-sensitive data centre needs, delivering more than 2,5 GB of data per watt.
Tube magazines for ring core chokes RS South Africa
Passive Components
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.
Read more...Precision sensor interface SoC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.
Read more...Matter-over-Thread smart locks RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Read more...Reference design for mobile robotics Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.
Read more...RS PRO ensures automation efficiency RS South Africa
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RS South Africa has announced the launch of its RS PRO Automation Efficiency, which enriches the RS PRO portfolio, with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies.