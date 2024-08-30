Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The artificial intelligence boom and rapid expansion of cloud-based services are accelerating the need for data centres to be more powerful, efficient, and highly reliable. To meet these growing demands, Microchip Technology has released the Flashtec NVMe 5016 SSD controller, a 16-channel, PCIe controller designed to offer higher levels of bandwidth, security, and flexibility.

The Flashtec NVMe 5016 controller serves growing AI needs with higher throughput for reading and writing large data sets used in model training and inference processing, and provides the high bandwidth necessary to move large volumes of data quickly between storage and compute resources. With a sequential read performance of more than 14 GB per second, the NVMe 5016 controller maximises the usage of valuable compute resources in traditional and AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.

The 5016 controller is also designed for a high random read performance of 3,5 MIOPS, with a power profile focused on power-sensitive data centre needs, delivering more than 2,5 GB of data per watt.


Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


