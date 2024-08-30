IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor

The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor that is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides.

The sensor is an IO-Link compatible sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

The sensor has an automatic threshold adjustment controlled via one of six preset modes. Response time can also be selected between five settings: ultra-high speed, high-speed, standard, high-resolution, and long-range. Hysteresis can also be controlled to prevent false triggers due to object vibrations – low hysteresis increases sensitivity, while high hysteresis increases sensing stability.

The slimline housing with protective lid will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS is adjusted by a single push of a button; there is no guesswork on the part of the operator, with the default settings of the sensor working in most applications. Up to eight sensors can be linked together to eliminate light interference between them. Asynchronous crosstalk allows rejection of light interference from one DFS to another, without a wired connection. Synchronous crosstalk rejection synchronises up to eight DFS units to be used together via one wire, without interference.

A wide variety of fibres is catered for which each lock into place using a fibre release clamp on the top of the sensor.

