2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package

30 August 2024 Passive Components

Diodes Incorporated has released the 30 V SDT2U30CP3, 40 V SDT2U40CP3, and 60 V SDT2U60CP3, 2 A-rated Schottky rectifiers, which provide the highest current density in their class. The rectifiers can be used for various functions, including as blocking or reverse-polarity protection diodes, boost diodes, and switching diodes.

Featuring a low forward voltage drop and low thermal resistance, these new rectifiers offer an ideal way to meet the challenge of developing smaller and more efficient portable, mobile, and wearable devices.

These high-current trench Schottky rectifiers are housed in an X3-DSN1406-2 chip-scale package which occupies a board area of only 0,84 mm2, and are the first such rectifiers with a 2 A rating to be supplied in this package. With a typical profile of 0,25 mm, the SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers also benefit from a short thermal path for heat dissipation. This reduces thermal bill-of-materials cost and increases system reliability. Very low forward voltage minimises power losses, enabling the design of more efficient power circuits.

Credit(s)

Future Electronics





