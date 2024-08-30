Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Narrow-body RF edge connectors

30 August 2024 Interconnection

Samtec has released a new line of RF edge launch connectors with a narrow body design that is 33% smaller than traditional edge launch connectors. These connectors are commonly used in a lab setting for high-frequency test and measurement applications, high-speed digital component testing, and evaluation boards. These connectors have a wide frequency range from DC to 67 GHz (185-EL Series), DC to 50 GHz (240-EL Series), and DC to 40 GHz (292-EL Series). Interface types include 1,85 mm, 2,40 mm, and 2,92 mm.

Samtec’s RF edge launch connectors are installed on the edge of the board. Doing so makes it easy to align the launch pin with the circuit trace, which also helps to ensure proper ground alignment for preventing RF leakage. These connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder. Proper alignment and the removal of solder allows for increased signal integrity performance capabilities compared to soldered edge launch and vertical or angled launch connectors.

The solderless design of the 185-EL, 240-EL and 292-EL Series connectors means they are reusable, also known as field replaceable; with up to 500 mating cycles. This makes them extremely cost effective. These edge launch connectors are easy to install, and do not cause damage to a printed circuit board. Recommended board thickness for these connectors is 0,040- to 0,100-inch.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.

Read more...
High-performance connector
Interconnection
The CMM SMPM Series is the result of a collaboration between Nicomatic, a leader in connectors for harsh environments, and Radiall, an expert in RF coaxial connectors.

Read more...
Multi-channel SMPM cable assembly
RFiber Solutions Interconnection
Withwave’s multi-channel SMPM cable assemblies provide a choice of 26,5, 40 or 50 GHz configurations based on precision array design and superior high-frequency cabling solutions.

Read more...
Cable assembly delivers PAM4 in dense designs
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s NovaRay cable assemblies combine performance and extreme density by using 40% less space than traditional arrays.

Read more...
M12 connectors with push-pull fast locking
Phoenix Contact Interconnection
Phoenix Contact’s push-pull fast-locking system, and the Push-Lock conductor connection, make assembly and installation effortless and reliable.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...
Enabling fast and efficient data centre interventions
Brady Corporation Interconnection
A need to identify all data centre cables with reliable labels that stay attached, and remain legible, was paramount for the project to succeed.

Read more...
High-speed cable solution
Interconnection
The upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification is intended to enable 128 GT/s data rates, which will continue PCIe’s trend of doubling the speed every generation.

Read more...
Connectors for AI accelerators
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
In the world of AI, the CPU continues to provide the processing power for the overall system, whilst accelerators, often GPUs, are the specialist hardware providing the dedicated computational power to crunch through the large models being used by the latest AI systems.

Read more...
Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors
Spectrum Concepts Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved