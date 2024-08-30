Handheld analyser with wide frequency range

30 August 2024

The PXN-400 from Harogic is a handheld spectrum analyser that covers a frequency range of 9 kHz to 40 GHz. It has an SHR architecture and 11-segment pre-selected filters. This spectrum analyser operates in standard spectrum sweep (SWP), IQ streaming (IQS), power detection analysis or zero span (DET), and real-time analysis (RTA) working modes. It has an analytical bandwidth of 100 MHz, and a resolution bandwidth of 0,1 Hz to 10 MHz in standard mode, or 3,59 kHz to 14,73 MHz in real-time spectrum analysis mode. This instrument has a sweep speed of over 500 GHz/s, and an IF rejection of more than 90 dB.

The PXN-400 has a DANL of -161 dBm/Hz, a phase noise of -107 dBc/Hz, and an image suppression of 58-90 dB. It supports AM/FM modulation, time domain IQ, PvT, and digital demodulation.

The analyser can measure channel power, ACPR, IM3, OBW, and phase noise, and detect positive peak, negative peak, sampling, average, RMS, and maximum power.

The unit is powered via USB-PD, requiring a supply of 20 V, while consuming only 25 W of power. It has a battery life of more than three hours, and also supports being supplied via a power bank. An integrated 10,1-inch full-touch display is used for local interfacing and monitoring of the spectrum view.

This test and measurement device is available as a benchtop unit that measures 246 x 76 x 33 mm, and has an NMD2.4J/2.4J-150FEP-73 connector for RF input and an MMCX female connector for IF output.

