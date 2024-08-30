Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Ultra-low power with 32 MHz of performance

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The Renesas RA0E1 group is a basic MCU in the entry line of the RA0 series, offering excellent cost effectiveness and ultra-low power consumption. It delivers up to 32 MHz of CPU performance using an Arm Cortex-M23 core, with a wide supply voltage range from 1,6 to 5,5 V.

Up to 64 kB of embedded flash memory and 16 kB SRAM support the various interfaces and features including a serial interface, general-purpose timer, and 12-bit ADC. A temperature sensor, RTC, and an I2C interface are also present.

The RA0 series is ideal for cost-sensitive applications such as low power and lower cost for consumer electronics, system control for small appliances, industrial system control, and building automation.


Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: [email protected]
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Further reading:

2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package
Future Electronics Passive Components
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.

Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.

Read more...
Entry-level MCU with classical peripherals
EBV Electrolink DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s MCX C04x microcontrollers feature an Arm Cortex-M0+ core up to 48 MHz and offer 32 KB Flash, 2 KB SRAM, and 8 KB boot ROM.

Read more...
High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s latest NVMe controller chip has a sequential read performance of 14 GB/s for use in AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.

Read more...
Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.

Read more...
Reference design for mobile robotics
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.

Read more...
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs
Future Electronics Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.

Read more...
Evaluation board for automated guided vehicles
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s MR-CANHUBK344 is a general-purpose evaluation board targeted for mobile robotics applications such as autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicles.

Read more...
General-purpose evaluation board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.

Read more...
Robust 80 V MOSFETs improve efficiency
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 80 V T10 single N-channel MOSFETs from onsemi feature a softer recovery diode, low reverse-recovery charge and gate charge to minimise driver and conduction losses in motor-drive and voltage-conversion applications.

Read more...











