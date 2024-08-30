Ultra-low power with 32 MHz of performance

30 August 2024

The Renesas RA0E1 group is a basic MCU in the entry line of the RA0 series, offering excellent cost effectiveness and ultra-low power consumption. It delivers up to 32 MHz of CPU performance using an Arm Cortex-M23 core, with a wide supply voltage range from 1,6 to 5,5 V.

Up to 64 kB of embedded flash memory and 16 kB SRAM support the various interfaces and features including a serial interface, general-purpose timer, and 12-bit ADC. A temperature sensor, RTC, and an I2C interface are also present.

The RA0 series is ideal for cost-sensitive applications such as low power and lower cost for consumer electronics, system control for small appliances, industrial system control, and building automation.

