Entry-level MCU with classical peripherals

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s MCX C04x microcontrollers feature an Arm Cortex-M0+ core up to 48 MHz, and offer 32 KB Flash, 2 KB SRAM, and 8 KB boot ROM. Security circuitry is integrated to prevent unauthorised access to RAM and flash contents. Designed as entry-level MCUs, they prioritise simplicity and ease of use for a range of applications.

Key peripherals include a 12-bit ADC, comparator, and multiple-channel timer/PWM modules. The enhanced low-power architecture ensures efficiency, with static power consumption as low as 2,2 μA, and a 7,5 μs wake-up time for full retention. In deep sleep, static mode power consumption drops to just 77 nA. LPUART, SPI, I2C, ADC, and LP timer support low-power mode operation without waking up the core.

