Entry-level MCU with classical peripherals

30 August 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s MCX C04x microcontrollers feature an Arm Cortex-M0+ core up to 48 MHz, and offer 32 KB Flash, 2 KB SRAM, and 8 KB boot ROM. Security circuitry is integrated to prevent unauthorised access to RAM and flash contents. Designed as entry-level MCUs, they prioritise simplicity and ease of use for a range of applications.

Key peripherals include a 12-bit ADC, comparator, and multiple-channel timer/PWM modules. The enhanced low-power architecture ensures efficiency, with static power consumption as low as 2,2 μA, and a 7,5 μs wake-up time for full retention. In deep sleep, static mode power consumption drops to just 77 nA. LPUART, SPI, I2C, ADC, and LP timer support low-power mode operation without waking up the core.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, [email protected], www.ebv.com


Further reading:

Ultra-low power with 32 MHz of performance
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA0E1 delivers up to 32 MHz of CPU performance using an Arm Cortex-M23 core with a wide supply voltage range from 1,6 to 5,5 V.

Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.

Read more...
High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller
RS South Africa DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s latest NVMe controller chip has a sequential read performance of 14 GB/s for use in AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.

Read more...
Low-power MCUs with high-resolution analogue peripherals
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Renesas has introduced the RA2A2 series of microcontrollers to give design engineers a new option when they require high-performance, high-resolution analogue peripherals combined with low power consumption.

Read more...
Reference design for mobile robotics
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.

Read more...
Evaluation board for automated guided vehicles
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s MR-CANHUBK344 is a general-purpose evaluation board targeted for mobile robotics applications such as autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicles.

Read more...
QLC Flash memory with the latest BiCS technology
EBV Electrolink Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
KIOXIA has implemented the groundbreaking CBA (CMOS directly Bonded to Array) technology, which enables the creation of higher density devices and an industry-leading interface speed of 3,6nbsp;Gbps.

Read more...
General-purpose evaluation board
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Based on the 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 S32K3 MCU in a 172 HDQFP package, the S32K3X4EVB-T172 offers dual cores configured in lockstep mode, ASIL D safety hardware, and HSE security engine.

Read more...
Arduino’s AKX00051 PLC starter kit
TRX Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The AKX00051 PLC starter kit bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills for industrial automation, and offers a hands-on experience applicable to conveyor belt management, automated anomaly detection, real-time monitoring, and other applications.

Read more...
4G LTE&GNSS Click board for tracking applications
Dizzy Enterprises DSP, Micros & Memory
MIKROE has launched its 4G LTE&GNSS Click, a compact add-on board designed for advanced global tracking and telematics applications, enabling developers to build highly efficient and smaller solutions, without compromising performance.

Read more...











