New DFM Analysis solution for PCB layout designers
Introducing PADS Professional Premium DFM, an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates comprehensive Design for Manufacture (DFM) analysis with PCB layout design. With this cutting-edge tool, designers can enhance the new product introduction (NPI) process, ensuring a smoother and more efficient workflow.
With PADS Professional Premium DFM, the manufacturability of your designs can now be tested using pre-defined DFM rules provided by participating manufacturers or default DFM definitions based on Siemens’ extensive expertise in the electronics industry.
This user-friendly DFM solution allows fabrication analysis to be performed effortlessly through the cloud-based Valor DFM engine. By conducting early and frequent manufacturability tests, you can eliminate costly design errors that may otherwise delay your NPI process and impact product quality.
Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in electronic design, this seminar will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to accelerate and improve the success rate of your PCB design.
Fighting AOI false calls MyKay Tronics
If the Automated Optical Inspection process is not perfectly controlled and adequately tailored to your SMT process, a significant number of false defects may appear in production.
Accurate signal integrity analysis for PCB designers ASIC Design Services
Fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis enables designers to efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation, ensuring engineering intent is fully achieved.
Best practices in PCB design ASIC Design Services
Best practices in PCB design – The 5 pillars of digital transformation for PCB design.
High-speed inspection technology Techmet
Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.
Read more...Next-gen rectangular wafer technology
Traditionally, wafers are circular, resulting in wastage at the wafer’s round edges; moving to rectangular wafers increases the usage ratio to around 95%.
Read more...Purchasing made effortless Seven Labs Technology
Editor's Choice Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Seven Labs Technology transforms procurement with effortless purchasing, every time. Aligning themselves as the partner in procurement, they make sure that every purchase counts by streamlining the process, making it the smart and easy way to purchase.
Finer pitch spring-loaded connectors Spectrum Concepts
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.