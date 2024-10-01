New DFM Analysis solution for PCB layout designers

30 August 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Introducing PADS Professional Premium DFM, an innovative solution that seamlessly integrates comprehensive Design for Manufacture (DFM) analysis with PCB layout design. With this cutting-edge tool, designers can enhance the new product introduction (NPI) process, ensuring a smoother and more efficient workflow.

With PADS Professional Premium DFM, the manufacturability of your designs can now be tested using pre-defined DFM rules provided by participating manufacturers or default DFM definitions based on Siemens’ extensive expertise in the electronics industry.

This user-friendly DFM solution allows fabrication analysis to be performed effortlessly through the cloud-based Valor DFM engine. By conducting early and frequent manufacturability tests, you can eliminate costly design errors that may otherwise delay your NPI process and impact product quality.

Watch the video using the URL below:

https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/pcbflow/2023/06/14/streamlining-npi-with-pads-professional-premium-dfm-and-pcbflow/

PCB Layout Seminar

Whether you are a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in electronic design, this seminar will equip you with the knowledge and tools needed to accelerate and improve the success rate of your PCB design.

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Venue: Hoogeind Manor, Somerset West

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Venue: Attache Lodge, Midrand

To register visit https://asic.co.za/pcb-seminar-2024

For more information contact ASIC Design Services, Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software, +27 11 315 8316, [email protected], www.asic.co.za

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





