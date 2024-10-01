Accurate signal integrity analysis for PCB designers

30 August 2024 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis enables designers to efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation, ensuring engineering intent is fully achieved. With built-in HyperLynx Signal Integrity, PADS Professional allows you to analyse signal integrity issues, including crosstalk, early in the design cycle to eliminate costly re-spins.

How can PADS Professional signal integrity analysis help you? Are you re-spinning or over-constraining your PCB designs because your tool lacks true signal integrity analysis? With fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis in PADS Professional, designers can efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation to ensure that engineering intent is fully achieved, from schematic design through final layout.

To learn more about PADS Professional signal integrity, watch the following video:

https://resources.sw.siemens.com/en-US/product-demo-accurate-signal-integrity-analysis-results

PCB layout seminar

Attend the free PCB layout seminar at one of two venues and learn about new cutting-edge technologies that are shaping the future of the electronic design industry.

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Venue: Hoogeind Manor, Somerset West

Date: Thursday, 3 October 2024

Venue: Attache Lodge, Midrand

To register visit https://asic.co.za/pcb-seminar-2024

For more information contact ASIC Design Services, Solution Partner for Siemens Industry Software, +27 11 315 8316 , [email protected], www.asic.co.za

Credit(s)

ASIC Design Services





