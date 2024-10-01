Accurate signal integrity analysis for PCB designers
30 August 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis enables designers to efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation, ensuring engineering intent is fully achieved. With built-in HyperLynx Signal Integrity, PADS Professional allows you to analyse signal integrity issues, including crosstalk, early in the design cycle to eliminate costly re-spins.
How can PADS Professional signal integrity analysis help you? Are you re-spinning or over-constraining your PCB designs because your tool lacks true signal integrity analysis? With fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis in PADS Professional, designers can efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation to ensure that engineering intent is fully achieved, from schematic design through final layout.
To learn more about PADS Professional signal integrity, watch the following video:
