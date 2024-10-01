30 August 2024Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Design teams are tasked with the complex responsibility of producing detailed products under stringent deadlines. Yet, they frequently come across time-consuming inefficiencies. This eBook presents best practices in PCB design, which companies can embrace to not only survive in a challenging electronics landscape, but to also thrive and lead the way in technological innovation.
What you will learn from the Best Practices in PCB Design eBook
This eBook details the practical applications of best practices in PCB design. What does ‘Digitally integrated & optimised’ look like in your day-to-day work? Which processes are missing in your current workflow, and why should they be incorporated? How does tight collaboration with stakeholders shorten time to market? What capabilities are needed to implement these best practices?
This user-friendly DFM solution allows you to perform fabrication analysis effortlessly through the cloud-based Valor DFM engine.
If the Automated Optical Inspection process is not perfectly controlled and adequately tailored to your SMT process, a significant number of false defects may appear in production.
Fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis enables designers to efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation, ensuring engineering intent is fully achieved.
Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.
Traditionally, wafers are circular, resulting in wastage at the wafer’s round edges; moving to rectangular wafers increases the usage ratio to around 95%.
Seven Labs Technology transforms procurement with effortless purchasing, every time. Aligning themselves as the partner in procurement, they make sure that every purchase counts by streamlining the process, making it the smart and easy way to purchase.
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.