First 100 µF MLCC in 0603 packaging

Murata is expanding its range of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) with the groundbreaking new GRM188C80E107M and GRM188R60E107M.
In a wide array of consumer, IT, and industrial electronic devices, Murata’s MLCCs are utilised as a pivotal component for dampening noise and providing filtering. Now for the first time, a capacitance of 100 µF is offered in a package measuring 1,6 x 0,8 x 0,8 mm. The capacitor has an operating temperature range of -55 to 85°C, with a rated voltage of 2,5 V DC.
These RoHS-compliant MLCCs are suitable for use in applications including servers, data centres, and IoT.
SMD choke for currents up to 48 A Electrocomp
Passive Components
Designed for rated currents from 36 to 48 A, these surface-mountable components from TDK cover a range of inductance values from 2,3 to 8,5 µH.
Passive Components
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
RS South Africa has announced the launch of its RS PRO Automation Efficiency, which enriches the RS PRO portfolio, with over 1100 new products spanning more than 18 technologies.