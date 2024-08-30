First 100 µF MLCC in 0603 packaging

30 August 2024 Passive Components

Murata is expanding its range of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) with the groundbreaking new GRM188C80E107M and GRM188R60E107M.

In a wide array of consumer, IT, and industrial electronic devices, Murata’s MLCCs are utilised as a pivotal component for dampening noise and providing filtering. Now for the first time, a capacitance of 100 µF is offered in a package measuring 1,6 x 0,8 x 0,8 mm . The capacitor has an operating temperature range of -55 to 85°C, with a rated voltage of 2,5 V DC .

These RoHS-compliant MLCCs are suitable for use in applications including servers, data centres, and IoT.

