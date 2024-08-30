SMD choke for currents up to 48 A

30 August 2024 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has extended its EPCOS ERU27M series of SMD high-current flat-wire inductors consisting of an isolated alloy powder core and flat-wire helical winding. As power densities and currents in automotive and industrial applications continue to increase, this new series meets these requirements by using an alloy powder core material that exhibits a softer saturation characteristic than the core material used previously.

Designed for rated currents from 36 to 48 A, these surface-mountable components cover a range of inductance values from 2,3 to 8,5 µH . DC resistances are as low as 0,68 to 1,66 mΩ . Thanks to the flat wire winding, the components have very compact dimensions of only 27,1 x 25,55 mm , and the height ranges from 14,1 to 16,4 mm. The inductors are designed for operating temperatures from -40 to 150°C.

With this magnetically shielded and robust construction these new AEC-Q200-qualified energy storage chokes can be used in DC-DC converters, VRM modules, and POL converters, especially in the automotive sector, but also in solar converters.

