The rise of AI expertise as a new employment trend in South Africa

30 September 2024

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to evolve globally, its integration into the South African business landscape is becoming increasingly prominent. Companies across various sectors are leveraging AI to drive efficiencies, optimise operations, and create new revenue streams. This shift has triggered a surge in demand for AI specialists, leading to AI expertise emerging as one of the fastest-growing employment trends in the country.

AI integration and demand for specialists

Over the past five years, there has been a remarkable 182% increase in AI-related job vacancies in South Africa, according to the Pnet Job Market Trends Report of February 2024. This growth is driven by the widespread adoption of AI technologies in industries ranging from finance to logistics. South African businesses are increasingly recognising the value that AI professionals bring in developing, implementing, and managing AI-driven solutions, making these roles highly sought after.

Furthermore, the interest in AI roles is not just limited to employers. There has been a 180% increase in applications for AI-related positions since June 2021, with a significant surge noted in 2024. This trend indicates a growing awareness among job seekers of the opportunities within the AI field, and the desire to upskill and align with this dynamic industry.

The emergence of prompt engineering

One of the newer roles gaining traction within the AI domain is that of a Prompt Engineer. This role involves designing, refining, and testing prompts that guide AI models to produce accurate and relevant outputs. Prompt Engineers work closely with AI models to ensure they function as intended, making this role crucial for companies that rely on AI-driven applications to meet their business objectives. The expertise required for this role combines elements of programming, linguistic skills, and domain-specific knowledge, highlighting the specialised nature of AI careers.

AI in the IT sector

The IT sector, a cornerstone of South Africa’s digital economy, is witnessing a profound transformation through AI integration. AI is revolutionising various IT functions, from software development to cybersecurity. For example, AI-driven development tools are enhancing the speed and efficiency of coding by automating routine tasks and identifying errors before they become significant issues. These tools not only increase productivity, but also allow developers to focus on more complex and creative aspects of software creation.

In cybersecurity, AI plays a critical role in threat detection and response. AI systems can analyse vast amounts of data to identify potential security breaches and respond to threats in real-time, significantly reducing the risk of cyberattacks. Additionally, AI is being used to predict future threats based on patterns in data, enabling companies to strengthen their defences proactively.

AI is also transforming IT service management (ITSM) by automating support functions such as helpdesk operations. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle a large volume of routine inquiries, providing quick resolutions to common issues, and freeing up human agents to tackle more complex problems.

Beyond these specific applications, AI is being integrated into various business functions within IT companies, such as marketing, finance, and human resources. In marketing, AI-driven analytics tools help companies better understand customer behaviour and optimise their marketing strategies. In finance, AI is being used to automate invoicing, manage budgets, and forecast financial performance, improving overall financial management.

Strategies for attracting AI talent

Given the increasing demand for AI expertise, companies need to adopt effective strategies to attract and retain top talent in this field. Here are six key approaches:

1. Competitive compensation: Companies must ensure their salaries and benefits packages are competitive. Tools like Pnet can be used to benchmark against industry standards.

2. Flexible work options: Offering remote work and flexible schedules can make a company more attractive, especially in South Africa, where work-life balance is increasingly valued.

3. Skills assessment: Regularly evaluating the skills within your team helps identify gaps and determine the specific AI roles that need to be filled.

4. Non-traditional candidates: Consider candidates with practical experience but lacking formal education. Skills tests during the hiring process can help identify the best talent based on ability rather than just qualifications.

5. Passive candidate engagement: Many skilled professionals are open to new opportunities even if they aren’t actively job hunting. Specialised online recruitment platforms like Pnet provide access to a large database of both active and passive job seekers.

6. Enhancing employer brand: Investing in employer branding, such as personalised job listings and company hubs, can make your company more appealing to AI professionals looking for the right cultural and professional fit.

As AI continues to shape the future of various industries in South Africa, the demand for AI expertise is only expected to grow. Companies that proactively adapt their recruitment strategies and invest in AI talent will be better positioned to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape.

For more information contact Pnet, +27 10 140 3099, [email protected], www.pnet.co.za




