Avnet Silica launches new AI microsite

AI is revolutionising electronics. As intelligent machines become essential, AI will be a cornerstone, aiding tasks from simple queries to complex creative endeavours. While AI’s potential is vast, developing it is complex. Partnering with an experienced collaborator can streamline development and minimise risks by navigating data, tools, software, and hardware complexities.
With that in mind, Avnet Silica has developed a new AI microsite where visitors can discover a plethora of AI/ML resources, including technical articles, webinars, and podcasts. The latest AI solutions and products are also available.
Accurate laser measurement Avnet Silica
Test & Measurement
Online Teaser: Panasonic Industry’s laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs.
Reference design for mobile robotics Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras.
Embedding AI into your next project? Altron Arrow
AI & ML
ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems.
Bridging the gap between MCUs and MPUs Future Electronics
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms.
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC Avnet Silica
Edge Computing & IIoT
Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC is the latest long-term servicing channel operating system, with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features for a 10-year lifecycle for embedded and IoT devices.
AI faces its Oppenheimer moment
AI & ML
As autonomous weapons systems rapidly proliferate, including across battlefields in Ukraine and Gaza, algorithms and unmanned aerial vehicles are already helping military planners decide whether or not to hit targets. Soon, that decision could be outsourced entirely to the machines.
Radiation-tolerant microcontroller Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market.