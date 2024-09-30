Categories

AI & ML



Avnet Silica launches new AI microsite

30 September 2024 AI & ML

AI is revolutionising electronics. As intelligent machines become essential, AI will be a cornerstone, aiding tasks from simple queries to complex creative endeavours. While AI’s potential is vast, developing it is complex. Partnering with an experienced collaborator can streamline development and minimise risks by navigating data, tools, software, and hardware complexities.

With that in mind, Avnet Silica has developed a new AI microsite where visitors can discover a plethora of AI/ML resources, including technical articles, webinars, and podcasts. The latest AI solutions and products are also available.

Key focus areas of the microsite include:

• Computer vision and recognition.

• Machine learning.

• Generative AI.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


