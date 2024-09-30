Avnet Silica launches new AI microsite

With that in mind, Avnet Silica has developed a new AI microsite where visitors can discover a plethora of AI/ML resources, including technical articles, webinars, and podcasts. The latest AI solutions and products are also available.

AI is revolutionising electronics. As intelligent machines become essential, AI will be a cornerstone, aiding tasks from simple queries to complex creative endeavours. While AI’s potential is vast, developing it is complex. Partnering with an experienced collaborator can streamline development and minimise risks by navigating data, tools, software, and hardware complexities.

Panasonic Industry's laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs. NavQPlus is a reference design for a mission computer, AKA companion computer, for use in mobile robotics using ROS2 and similar applications such as ground stations and smart cameras. ST has collated all its AI tools into one resource, the ST Edge AI Suite, and includes free design tools, case studies, and other resources to accelerate AI development into embedded systems. The Renesas RA8 series microcontrollers feature Arm Helium technology, which boosts the performance of DSP functions and of AI and machine learning algorithms. Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 2024 LTSC is the latest long-term servicing channel operating system, with which Microsoft now offers Windows 11 features for a 10-year lifecycle for embedded and IoT devices. NXP's MR-CANHUBK344 is a general-purpose evaluation board targeted for mobile robotics applications such as autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicles. This joint solution allows OEM or EMS customers to configure, generate, and manage their device credentials via the NXP EdgeLock 2GO service. As autonomous weapons systems rapidly proliferate, including across battlefields in Ukraine and Gaza, algorithms and unmanned aerial vehicles are already helping military planners decide whether or not to hit targets. Soon, that decision could be outsourced entirely to the machines. Microchip has expanded its radiation-tolerant microcontroller portfolio with the 32-bit SAMD21RT Arm Cortex-M0+ based MCU, offered in a 64-pin ceramic package, for the aerospace and defence market. ICT distributor, Pinnacle, is launching a new AI-focused services division, aimed to help businesses navigate the evolving artificial intelligence landscape and unlock the opportunities that AI can deliver.