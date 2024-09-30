Perfecting your PCB with DFM analysis

30 September 2024
DFM issues are all too common; from reduced yields to missed time-to-market schedules, the blowback from such a failure can make or break a product in a competitive market. The goal of DFM analysis is to enable first pass PCB design fabrication success.
Today’s PCB designs can have thousands of components and connections; as such it is next to impossible to find all the possible issues with the naked eye. From a glance, a PCB can look perfectly fine, but once sent out for fabrication a variety of issues may be discovered. On average, PCBs undergo 2,9 respins because of insufficient analysis taking place, with the cost of a respin averaging $28 482 and an extra 16 days. Integrating DFM analysis into the design procedure can prevent these issues from occurring.
The first step in DFM success is to get a good understanding of the common DFM issues that plague design teams. Recognising potential DFM roadblocks is a way to gain better insight in designing a better workflow in future projects. Having DFM analysis integrated within your PCB design tool enables you to discover and resolve DFMA issues before sending out for manufacturing. DFM analysis users averaged 57% fewer revision spins than non-DFM analysis users and saw an average savings in material and costs alone equating to $20 800 per design.
PADS Professional’s integrated DFM analysis allows designers to identify and correct potential fabrication and assembly issues in the design database before they hit the production floor. Without DFM, changes are left in the manufacturer’s hands, where the focus is likely on increasing yield, not on the electrical performance of the final product. With industry-leading placement, routing, and analysis technologies, PADS Professional contains everything needed to unlock your PCB design potential.
New DFM Analysis solution for PCB layout designers
This user-friendly DFM solution allows you to perform fabrication analysis effortlessly through the cloud-based Valor DFM engine.
If the Automated Optical Inspection process is not perfectly controlled and adequately tailored to your SMT process, a significant number of false defects may appear in production.
Fast, easy, and accurate signal integrity analysis enables designers to efficiently manage rule exploration, definition, and validation, ensuring engineering intent is fully achieved.
Best practices in PCB design – The 5 pillars of digital transformation for PCB design.
Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.
Traditionally, wafers are circular, resulting in wastage at the wafer’s round edges; moving to rectangular wafers increases the usage ratio to around 95%.
Seven Labs Technology transforms procurement with effortless purchasing, every time. Aligning themselves as the partner in procurement, they make sure that every purchase counts by streamlining the process, making it the smart and easy way to purchase.
Mill-Max has expanded its 0,05-inch (1,27 mm) pitch spring-loaded connectors, which are now available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.