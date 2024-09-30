Complete electrical termination solutions for mining

Local manufacturer Pratley provides complete electrical termination solutions for the mining industry. Apart from individual products, the company also supplies entire lighting circuits for mines, highlights marketing director Eldon Kruger. A typical mine has light fittings every 7 m , with Pratley being able to provide all the terminals and cable glands pre-fitted for any circuit length.

“It is a systematic way to connect lighting on-site in a mining environment. It is done quite efficiently by installing a catenary cable, and then attaching LED lights that are now used due to energy efficiency requirements. The cable glands are adaptable, and everything is integrated with the junction box itself,” explains Eldon.

A circuit breaker can be included to allow the lights to be switched off quickly if a new fitting needs to be installed on-site. The mine can then return the light fitting to a workshop for repair. “It is a highly convenient and adaptable lighting solution for mines,” adds Kruger.

On the junction box side, Pratley’s Flameproof Ex d Envirobox, which received the prestigious ‘Technical Product Innovation’ award from the South African Flameproof Association, is ideal for hazardous mining environments. Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley and is completely corrosion resistant.

The material has exceptional mechanical properties such as strength, stiffness, creep, and dimensional stability. As a result, these junction boxes can withstand 2 x 20-joule impact tests in a -40°C environment. The junction boxes have also been third-party tested to a massive 4000 kPa internal pressure. They are IP66/68 certified for continuous underwater depths of up to 300 m , making them water-, dust-, and gas-tight, with the lid and base having an accurately machined flamepath.





