Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded

30 September 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures. The range of enclosures come in various sizes starting at 50 x 45 x 30 mm (length x width x height) up to a large 260 x 160 x 90,5 mm. With an IP65 rating, the enclosures provide protection against dust and moisture. A horizontal PCB mounting is available on the inner surface of the case.

For enclosures that offer a higher degree of protection, the HQ0xx aluminium alloy enclosures are available with a rating of IP67, affording them protection against dust and moisture. These enclosures, ranging from 96 x 96 x 45 mm to 262 x 182 x 90 mm, also have raised stands for horizontal PCB mounting. Shells of this series feature two magnetic strips, the second used to increase the electromagnetic protection of the housing.


