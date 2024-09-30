Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded

30 September 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures. The range of enclosures come in various sizes starting at 50 x 45 x 30 mm (length x width x height) up to a large 260 x 160 x 90,5 mm . With an IP65 rating, the enclosures provide protection against dust and moisture. A horizontal PCB mounting is available on the inner surface of the case.

For enclosures that offer a higher degree of protection, the HQ0xx aluminium alloy enclosures are available with a rating of IP67, affording them protection against dust and moisture. These enclosures, ranging from 96 x 96 x 45 mm to 262 x 182 x 90 mm , also have raised stands for horizontal PCB mounting. Shells of this series feature two magnetic strips, the second used to increase the electromagnetic protection of the housing.

Credit(s)

Sivan Electronic Supplies





