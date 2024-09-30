Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded

Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures. The range of enclosures come in various sizes starting at 50 x 45 x 30 mm (length x width x height) up to a large 260 x 160 x 90,5 mm. With an IP65 rating, the enclosures provide protection against dust and moisture. A horizontal PCB mounting is available on the inner surface of the case.
For enclosures that offer a higher degree of protection, the HQ0xx aluminium alloy enclosures are available with a rating of IP67, affording them protection against dust and moisture. These enclosures, ranging from 96 x 96 x 45 mm to 262 x 182 x 90 mm, also have raised stands for horizontal PCB mounting. Shells of this series feature two magnetic strips, the second used to increase the electromagnetic protection of the housing.
Complete electrical termination solutions for mining
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley, and is completely corrosion resistant.
Read more...High-speed data transmission connectors Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.
Read more...Samtec launches new Nitrowave cable Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Samtec’s Nitrowave is a new, high-performance cable technology that is phase and amplitude stable, and has improved stability with flexure over time.
Read more...316 stainless steel enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
316 adds molybdenum to the alloy increasing its corrosion resistance compared to other grades of stainless steel, making it perfectly suitable for use in corrosive environments such as chemical plants, refineries, and in marine applications.
Read more...Enclosure cooling systems Elen Enclosures
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Elen Enclosures ClimaSys CU cooling units are available in three models depending on their installation: roof-mounted, side-mounted, or floor-standing.
Read more...Refrigerant-free panel cooling ATI Systems
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The exterior of all our refrigerant-free switch cabinet coolers in the Basic series has been designed to provide IP55 protection.
Read more...Five tips to help select the right connector Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
This article aims to provide a few design tips from a connector company veteran that are practical and commonsensical, and will hopefully help in the selection of the right connector set for a particular applications.