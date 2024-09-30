Modular sub racks, front panels and modules

30 September 2024 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Vero’s industry-compliant KM6 range is a modular, pluggable, 19-inch rack-based enclosure to securely house and protect electronic equipment. Comprising front panels, plug-in modules, sub racks, and a host of accessories, the modular system caters for many applications especially in rail, defence, broadcasting, and instrumentation.

Technically competent, the product range offers full compliance to IEC/IEEE standards, excellent cooling schemes, and environmental protection including EMC, IP and shock and vibration. All tie bars have two screw fixing positions, making the construction robust yet accurate. Positive guide retention further enhances the robustness of the racks. Large stock holdings and countless customising options mean products can be brought to market quickly at an affordable cost.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





