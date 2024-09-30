Modular sub racks, front panels and modules

Vero’s industry-compliant KM6 range is a modular, pluggable, 19-inch rack-based enclosure to securely house and protect electronic equipment. Comprising front panels, plug-in modules, sub racks, and a host of accessories, the modular system caters for many applications especially in rail, defence, broadcasting, and instrumentation.
Technically competent, the product range offers full compliance to IEC/IEEE standards, excellent cooling schemes, and environmental protection including EMC, IP and shock and vibration. All tie bars have two screw fixing positions, making the construction robust yet accurate. Positive guide retention further enhances the robustness of the racks. Large stock holdings and countless customising options mean products can be brought to market quickly at an affordable cost.
Suppressing EMI with filters Vepac Electronics
Circuit & System Protection
EMI/RFI filters play an important role in reducing the high-frequency noise that is generated by various electrical and electronic devices.
Read more...Power module for industrial and medical Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.
Complete electrical termination solutions for mining
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Unlike other traditional direct-entry flameproof junction boxes that are made from steel, cast iron or aluminium, the Envirobox is made from a specially formulated, robust engineering polymer unique to Pratley, and is completely corrosion resistant.
Popular aluminium enclosure series expanded Sivan Electronic Supplies
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta has expanded its popular G1xx series of sealed aluminium enclosures which have an IP65 rating to provide protection against dust and moisture.
High-speed data transmission connectors Spectrum Concepts
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Fischer Connectors is expanding its platform capabilities to meet the most demanding connectivity requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB 3.2 Gen 2 protocol up to 10 Gbit/s.
IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
The DFS71 is a digital fibre-optic sensor with configurable outputs: single output with remote input, redundant, complementary, and classic, which can all be configured as PNP (source), NPN (sink), or push/pull.
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.
High-amplitude pulse generator Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The innovative hardware architecture of the Pulse Rider Series provides the possibility to generate multiple pulse sequences, such as double, triple or quad pulses, with fully independent timing parameters.