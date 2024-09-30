Cooling on a chip
30 September 2024
Passive Components
The xMEMS’ XMC-2400 µCooling chip, with a thickness of only 1 mm, is set to provide active cooling inside ultra-thin gadgets. This all-silicon, solid-state active cooling chip is designed for thermal management applications for ultra-mobile devices and next-gen AI solutions.
This cooling system in a microchip package provides up to 39 cubic centimetres per second airflow and up to 1000 Pa back pressure per instance. Being solid state, the chip is both vibration free and inaudible during operation. It provides semiconductor reliability and robustness which cannot be realised in fan-based cooling systems. The XMC-2400 is also water- and dust-resistant.
This revolutionary active micro cooling system provides either top venting or side venting configurations, and represents a breakthrough in thermal management.
For more information visit www.xmems.com
