Advanced tech for next-gen cockpit system design

Infineon offers a comprehensive array of products designed to facilitate seamless and secure communication between the driver and the vehicle. They deliver high-performance microcontrollers, memories, human-machine interface (HMI) controllers, and automotive-grade security solutions tailored for automotive infotainment systems. Their automotive radar systems contribute to enhancing a vehicle’s situational awareness and driver assistance features. Overall, Infineon’s solutions empower automakers to implement a more instinctive and user-friendly HMI system, ensuring safety, comfort, and convenience for drivers.
Automotive HMI systems are specifically crafted to enable drivers to interact with their vehicles without being diverted. HMI plays a pivotal role in establishing a more organic interaction between humans and machines, employing touchpads, buttons, or speech systems. The surging demand for connectivity solutions, cost-effective HMI software, and enhanced User Experience (UX) has propelled the popularity of HMI solutions such as head-up displays (HUD), rear-seat entertainment systems, steering-based controls, instrument clusters, and voice command systems in the automotive market.
Infineon’s Traveo T2G ARM Cortex microcontroller is at the heart of automotive cockpits. As a cockpit domain controller, it delivers robust computer processing capabilities, while accommodating various operating systems through a scalable hardware platform. These systems usually feature high-performance system-on-chip (SoC), microcontroller, memory, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, power supply, and sensor components. The Traveo T2G is also used for the instrument cluster dashboards, which are designed for secure updates and customisable features.
Programmable power and data acquisition modules CST Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.
Read more...Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.
Read more...New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.
Read more...Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Read more...Intelligent power delivery Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.
Read more...PIC micros with integrated FPGA features
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management, and predictable response times for controllers.
Read more...Digital signal controller evolution Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built around a 32-bit CPU architecture with a 200 MHz operating speed, the dsPIC33A family’s advanced core includes a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit and DSP instructions for numerically intensive tasks in many closed-loop control algorithms.
Read more...2 A Schottky rectifiers in tiny package Future Electronics
Passive Components
The SDT2UxxCP3 rectifiers from Diodes Incorporated, the smallest in the class, feature low forward voltage and excellent thermal dissipation, to enable the design of more efficient circuits in wearable and portable devices.