Advanced tech for next-gen cockpit system design

30 September 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

Infineon offers a comprehensive array of products designed to facilitate seamless and secure communication between the driver and the vehicle. They deliver high-performance microcontrollers, memories, human-machine interface (HMI) controllers, and automotive-grade security solutions tailored for automotive infotainment systems. Their automotive radar systems contribute to enhancing a vehicle’s situational awareness and driver assistance features. Overall, Infineon’s solutions empower automakers to implement a more instinctive and user-friendly HMI system, ensuring safety, comfort, and convenience for drivers.

Automotive HMI systems are specifically crafted to enable drivers to interact with their vehicles without being diverted. HMI plays a pivotal role in establishing a more organic interaction between humans and machines, employing touchpads, buttons, or speech systems. The surging demand for connectivity solutions, cost-effective HMI software, and enhanced User Experience (UX) has propelled the popularity of HMI solutions such as head-up displays (HUD), rear-seat entertainment systems, steering-based controls, instrument clusters, and voice command systems in the automotive market.

Infineon’s Traveo T2G ARM Cortex microcontroller is at the heart of automotive cockpits. As a cockpit domain controller, it delivers robust computer processing capabilities, while accommodating various operating systems through a scalable hardware platform. These systems usually feature high-performance system-on-chip (SoC), microcontroller, memory, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, power supply, and sensor components. The Traveo T2G is also used for the instrument cluster dashboards, which are designed for secure updates and customisable features.


Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Future Electronics


