Programmable power and data acquisition modules

TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control. Using these requires little coding knowledge. With its embedded Java Virtual Machine and a few lines of code, designers can retrieve sensor data and drive other devices. Designers can even create complex logic for synchronising components. Retrieved data can be transformed and transmitted to supervisory cloud platforms or servicing apps.

TapBus Modbus (RTU or TCP) communication over RS485 or Ethernet offers automatic addressing and chaining via DIN rail or ribbon cable. TapBus native wireless interfaces (NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi) simplify connection to mobile devices for system commissioning and maintenance. LPWAN add-ons for LoRa and LTE-M, and just a few lines of code, allow designers to send data to any cloud supervisory platform. With the supporting tool ecosystem, customised servicing apps and supervisory dashboards can be rapidly created to meet users’ specific requirements.

Four modules are available. The Master Power module provides support for all communication protocols, and can connect to 32 slave devices. The unit is powered by either a 220 V AC or 24-36 V DC supply. It also provides management of battery backup systems.

The other three modules are slave modules performing different functions. The first is the Wattmeter module, a single-phase unit that provides six inputs for current transformers and measures voltage, current, power, energy, and phase.

The second is the Analog IO slave module. This features a 24-bit ADC with 16 configurable inputs of 4-20 mA, 0-10 V, or 0-2 V. Pt100 / Pt1000 is also supported. Opto-isolation is provided up to 1,5 kV.

The third is the Digital IO slave module. This module provides sampling at 1 kHz and features 12 configurable inputs (digital, counter, timer, frequency), and four configurable outputs (digital, pulse, and PWM). Both the analogue and digital I/O modules provide protocol support for Modbus RTU and have an RS485 interface.

All TapBus products are easily configured for connection to mobiles or the cloud with encrypted data transmission. With the available IoT App Creator and automatic app generator, TapBus allows for rapid creation of HMIs that run on Android, iOS and Windows devices.

