Touchscreen interfaces for industrial applications

ADLINK has teamed up with AUO to deliver an impressive range of solidly built industrial open frame touch monitors.
Protected with 7H hardness and having a rating of IP65 on the front panel, these monitors are ideal for control applications outdoors. Being protected from water and dust ingress, scratches, abrasions, and metallic dust makes them suitable for installation into harsh environments.
ADLINK’s capacitive technology supports 10-point multi-touch interaction for smooth zoom, flick, rotate, swipe, drag, pinch, and double-tap. The display is optimised for outdoor use thanks to its high brightness and sunlight readability. With a wide viewing angle, these monitors support both portrait and landscape orientation. Gamma correction, colour saturation, brightness, contrast, and colour balance are easily adjusted with a programmable management interface.
The screen is treated with an anti-fingerprint solution to facilitate cleaning, and with a MTBF > 50 000 hours, maintenance costs are minimal. Various sizes are available from 7- to 43-inch for the OM series, and 15- to 27-inch for the IM series. Various mounting options are available from panel mount to VESA to desktop stand.
Arduino shield simplifies use of fibre-optic datalink
Opto-Electronics
UK-based company OMC has launched an H19 fibre-optic shield, compatible with Arduino Uno, to demonstrate how an optical fibre datalink can easily be incorporated into a microprocessor-based design.
Computer/Embedded Technology
North Atlantic Industries’ latest product, the SIU34S, has been selected as the mission computer for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program.
Computer/Embedded Technology
ADLINK’s inclusion of Intel’s 14th generation Core processors into its latest embedded boards and fanless computers is set to boost the AI and graphics capabilities.
Opto-Electronics
The RFB606750A series by Raystar is a state-of-the-art 6,75-inch TFT LCD module featuring a sophisticated bar-type design and an impressive resolution of 480 x 1280 pixels.