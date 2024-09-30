Categories

Opto-Electronics



Touchscreen interfaces for industrial applications

30 September 2024 Opto-Electronics

ADLINK has teamed up with AUO to deliver an impressive range of solidly built industrial open frame touch monitors.

Protected with 7H hardness and having a rating of IP65 on the front panel, these monitors are ideal for control applications outdoors. Being protected from water and dust ingress, scratches, abrasions, and metallic dust makes them suitable for installation into harsh environments.

ADLINK’s capacitive technology supports 10-point multi-touch interaction for smooth zoom, flick, rotate, swipe, drag, pinch, and double-tap. The display is optimised for outdoor use thanks to its high brightness and sunlight readability. With a wide viewing angle, these monitors support both portrait and landscape orientation. Gamma correction, colour saturation, brightness, contrast, and colour balance are easily adjusted with a programmable management interface.

The screen is treated with an anti-fingerprint solution to facilitate cleaning, and with a MTBF > 50 000 hours, maintenance costs are minimal. Various sizes are available from 7- to 43-inch for the OM series, and 15- to 27-inch for the IM series. Various mounting options are available from panel mount to VESA to desktop stand.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Email: sales@ri-tech.co.za
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


