Mill-Max expands organic fibre plug receptacle lineup

Mill-Max has announced additions to its organic fibre plug (OFP) receptacle line, covering a wide range of lead sizes and offering early engagement/dual entry capability. The OFP prevents contamination of the critical contact area during assembly and reflow soldering of the receptacle onto the printed circuit board, while providing a high reliability and compact connection.
Receptacles are widely used in electronic assemblies to make pluggable connections on circuit boards. They are available in a variety of styles to suit almost any situation. OFP receptacles are unique in that they are open bottom receptacles, meaning leads can pass through them, while the vital contact area is protected by the organic fibre plug during the assembly process and then knocked out when the lead is plugged in.
They are ideal in interconnect scenarios such as board stacking, where a long header pin can connect multiple boards through the open bottom OFP receptacles; using long leaded devices without trimming; and, thanks to tape and reel packaging, they can be added to surface-mount PCBs at the same time as the SMT components. The tape and reel packaging is essential for high-volume production, and the minimal length of these parts make them a perfect fit for compact packaging requirements.
Mill-Max has introduced four new OFP receptacles, all available in bulk or tape and reel packaging. The standard plating option has a matte tin finish on the shell and 30 micro-inches gold plating on the contact.
