Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds

The Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer is now available in a new 2 GB variant with an updated SoC. This introduction ushers in a more affordable option in the Pi 5; lineup.
Not only does the new model offer a lower price point, but it also features an updated BCM2712 SoC with a D0 stepping that optimises the chip’s design by removing unused features. This has the potential to improve overall efficiency.
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally. The reduction in RAM will have very little impact on performance for those SBCs that are being used in automation or in server roles.
By stripping out unnecessary elements, the new D0 stepping design potentially reduces manufacturing defects and optimises the chip. However, this optimisation comes with a slight increase in power consumption, making having proper cooling on the Pi 5 2 GB; even more critical, especially if the board is pushed to its computing limits.
