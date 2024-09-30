Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





DSP, Micros & Memory



Print this page printer friendly version

Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds

30 September 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer is now available in a new 2 GB variant with an updated SoC. This introduction ushers in a more affordable option in the Pi 5; lineup.

Not only does the new model offer a lower price point, but it also features an updated BCM2712 SoC with a D0 stepping that optimises the chip’s design by removing unused features. This has the potential to improve overall efficiency.

The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally. The reduction in RAM will have very little impact on performance for those SBCs that are being used in automation or in server roles.

By stripping out unnecessary elements, the new D0 stepping design potentially reduces manufacturing defects and optimises the chip. However, this optimisation comes with a slight increase in power consumption, making having proper cooling on the Pi&nbsp5&nbsp2 GB; even more critical, especially if the board is pushed to its computing limits.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rs-online.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Programmable power and data acquisition modules
CST Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.

Read more...
Digital accelerometer for high dynamics applications
RS South Africa Test & Measurement
TDK extends its Tronics portfolio with the AXO314, a high-performance digital MEMS accelerometer with ±14 g input range for industrial applications operating under shock and vibration.

Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.

Read more...
New support for Debian OS
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits.

Read more...
Advanced tech for next-gen cockpit system design
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon delivers high-performance microcontrollers, memories, human-machine interface controllers, and automotive-grade security solutions tailored for automotive infotainment systems.

Read more...
PIC micros with integrated FPGA features
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management, and predictable response times for controllers.

Read more...
Digital signal controller evolution
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
Built around a 32-bit CPU architecture with a 200 MHz operating speed, the dsPIC33A family’s advanced core includes a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit and DSP instructions for numerically intensive tasks in many closed-loop control algorithms.

Read more...
First 100 µF MLCC in 0603 packaging
RS South Africa Passive Components
Murata is expanding its range of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) with the groundbreaking new GRM188C80E107M and GRM188R60E107M.

Read more...
Tube magazines for ring core chokes
RS South Africa Passive Components
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.

Read more...
Connectors for automotive zonal architectures
RS South Africa Interconnection
Rosenberger H-MTD connectors form the basis for reliable and efficient data transmission now and for future automotive zonal architectures.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved