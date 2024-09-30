New support for Debian OS

30 September 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits. This is the first release of a planned semi-annual release cadence. Debian is widely used in the embedded market for its stability, its choice and control of a vast software repository with over 30 000 packages, long-term support with security updates for at least five years, and high customisability for users who require closer control over their system.

NXP’s latest board support package, with the Debian root file system, includes the following advantages to help developers get started quickly:

• A familiar desktop GUI that leverages NXP device’s display capabilities.

• Simple package management using Debian’s Advance Package Tool, which enables adding software without recompiling the whole image.

• Simple open-source licensing terms that enable easy modifications and distribution by both NXP and its customers.

• NXP’s included Flexbuild application enables quick creation of an image on an SD card for the supported evaluation boards.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3Mqwr8u





