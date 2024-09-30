New support for Debian OS
30 September 2024
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has announced the release of Debian 12 based on Linux kernel 6.6.3, which is now available for select i.MX and Layerscape evaluation kits. This is the first release of a planned semi-annual release cadence. Debian is widely used in the embedded market for its stability, its choice and control of a vast software repository with over 30 000 packages, long-term support with security updates for at least five years, and high customisability for users who require closer control over their system.
NXP’s latest board support package, with the Debian root file system, includes the following advantages to help developers get started quickly:
• A familiar desktop GUI that leverages NXP device’s display capabilities.
• Simple package management using Debian’s Advance Package Tool, which enables adding software without recompiling the whole image.
• Simple open-source licensing terms that enable easy modifications and distribution by both NXP and its customers.
• NXP’s included Flexbuild application enables quick creation of an image on an SD card for the supported evaluation boards.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3Mqwr8u
Further reading:
Programmable power and data acquisition modules
CST Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
TapBus programmable power supply, metering and I/O modules include pre-implemented communication interfaces, automatic addressing, encryption, and configurable access control.
Read more...
Raspberry Pi loses a few pounds
RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new budget-friendly option halves the existing lowest entry point in terms of RAM, while shaving R240 off the selling price locally.
Read more...
Development board supports Arduino and ST Morpho
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino UNO V3 connectivity support and the ST Morpho headers allow the easy expansion of the functionality of the STM32 Nucleo open development platform with a wide choice of specialised shields.
Read more...
Advanced tech for next-gen cockpit system design
Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon delivers high-performance microcontrollers, memories, human-machine interface controllers, and automotive-grade security solutions tailored for automotive infotainment systems.
Read more...
PIC micros with integrated FPGA features
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new PIC16F131xx microcontrollers from Microchip are ideal for the evolving and miniaturising electronic equipment market, offering efficient power management, and predictable response times for controllers.
Read more...
Digital signal controller evolution
Avnet Silica
DSP, Micros & Memory
Built around a 32-bit CPU architecture with a 200 MHz operating speed, the dsPIC33A family’s advanced core includes a Double-Precision Floating-Point Unit and DSP instructions for numerically intensive tasks in many closed-loop control algorithms.
Read more...
Ultra-low power with 32 MHz of performance
Future Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Renesas RA0E1 delivers up to 32 MHz of CPU performance using an Arm Cortex-M23 core with a wide supply voltage range from 1,6 to 5,5 V.
Read more...
Precision sensor interface SoC
Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
The MAX40109 is a low-power, precision sensor interface SoC that includes a high-precision, programmable analogue frontend, and digital signal processing.
Read more...
Entry-level MCU with classical peripherals
EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s MCX C04x microcontrollers feature an Arm Cortex-M0+ core up to 48 MHz and offer 32 KB Flash, 2 KB SRAM, and 8 KB boot ROM.
Read more...
High-performance PCIe Gen 5 SSD controller
RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip’s latest NVMe controller chip has a sequential read performance of 14 GB/s for use in AI-accelerated servers under demanding workloads.
Read more...