Power optimiser tech ensures peace of mind
30 September 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
In a world where safety is paramount, Sungrow’s power optimiser technology ensures the security and wellbeing of South African households. In times of crisis, such as a fire, Sungrow’s technology swiftly springs into action, shutting down key modules in just 20 seconds, two-thirds the time of the current industry standard.
With outstanding features like water and dust resistance with IP65 protection, lightning resistance with Type II DC and AC SPD, and fire threat resistance through rapid shutdown when system errors occur, Sungrow ensures that your home is protected in even the most challenging conditions.
Additionally, its power optimiser technology is corrosion resistant with C5 anti-corrosion properties, making it suitable for coastal and farming environments. With national standards such as South Africa NRT & CoCT approval, and appliance radiation meeting EU standards for low radiation levels, Sungrow’s technology not only offers peace of mind but also meets the highest quality and safety standards.
“As South Africa embraces the transition to clean energy, Sungrow remains steadfast in its commitment to providing solutions that not only brighten homes but also bring a sense of security and peace of mind to communities across the nation,” said Izzat Sankari, channels business director for Sungrow, Middle East and Africa.
For more information visit https://sa.sungrowpower.com
Further reading:
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.
Read more...
The cause of Li-ion battery fires
Power Electronics / Power Management
Thermal runaway in Li-ion batteries is a dangerous situation where the battery gets extremely hot, leading to the rapid release of heat and gases, which can result in fires or explosions.
Read more...
New nickel-metal hydride railway battery system
Avnet Abacus
Power Electronics / Power Management
The modular Ni-MH battery system from Panasonic Energy is engineered to provide an auxiliary power supply for railway vehicles, offering a range of features that sets it apart from traditional systems.
Read more...
Power module for industrial and medical
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The TUNS1200 is a compact power converter from Cosel that has a 1,2 kW low-profile onboard AC/DC power module, and is designed for demanding worldwide applications.
Read more...
Intelligent power delivery
Future Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.
Read more...
Industrial on-line UPS improves lead time
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Emerson’s S4KD is an on-line (double conversion) UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power during utility power failure, to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads.
Read more...
Researchers discover a simple way to make batteries last longer
Power Electronics / Power Management
Researchers at the SLAC-Stanford Battery Center have discovered a way to extend the life of Li-ion batteries by up to 70% with a simple change to the process immediately after production.
Read more...
100 V half-bridge GaN driver
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The LT8418 from Analog Devices is a 100 V half-bridge GaN driver that integrates top and bottom driver stages, driver logic control, and protections.
Read more...
DIN rail-mounted DC UPS
Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
To cope with power sags, total or partial grid outages, acts of sabotage, failures, and reduced security, Adelsystem presents its DIN rail-mount DC UPS solutions.
Read more...
GHA series expands with addition of 700 W
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
COSEL’s open-frame high power density, 700 W, 3 x 5-inch power supply is optimised for efficient cooling, making it suitable for use in demanding medical and industrial applications.
Read more...