Power optimiser tech ensures peace of mind

30 September 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

In a world where safety is paramount, Sungrow’s power optimiser technology ensures the security and wellbeing of South African households. In times of crisis, such as a fire, Sungrow’s technology swiftly springs into action, shutting down key modules in just 20 seconds, two-thirds the time of the current industry standard.

With outstanding features like water and dust resistance with IP65 protection, lightning resistance with Type II DC and AC SPD, and fire threat resistance through rapid shutdown when system errors occur, Sungrow ensures that your home is protected in even the most challenging conditions.

Additionally, its power optimiser technology is corrosion resistant with C5 anti-corrosion properties, making it suitable for coastal and farming environments. With national standards such as South Africa NRT & CoCT approval, and appliance radiation meeting EU standards for low radiation levels, Sungrow’s technology not only offers peace of mind but also meets the highest quality and safety standards.

“As South Africa embraces the transition to clean energy, Sungrow remains steadfast in its commitment to providing solutions that not only brighten homes but also bring a sense of security and peace of mind to communities across the nation,” said Izzat Sankari, channels business director for Sungrow, Middle East and Africa.

For more information visit https://sa.sungrowpower.com





