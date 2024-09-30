The future of on-board charging

30 September 2024 Passive Components

To keep up with the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads, Vishay component solutions play a major role in on-board chargers. Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.

Whether you need high operating voltage, high current capabilities, or low ESR for rapid charging, Vishay capacitors are designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern electric vehicles. Its resistors provide the accuracy needed for precise current control in on-board chargers. These resistors empower your charging system with stability and performance, ensuring a seamless charging experience.

For accurate isolation, use optocouplers by Vishay in your on-board charging designs. Known for safety and reliability, noise immunity, signal integrity, and high-voltage operation, these devices are essential.

