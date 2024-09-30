Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

The future of on-board charging

30 September 2024 Passive Components

To keep up with the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads, Vishay component solutions play a major role in on-board chargers. Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.

Whether you need high operating voltage, high current capabilities, or low ESR for rapid charging, Vishay capacitors are designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern electric vehicles. Its resistors provide the accuracy needed for precise current control in on-board chargers. These resistors empower your charging system with stability and performance, ensuring a seamless charging experience.

For accurate isolation, use optocouplers by Vishay in your on-board charging designs. Known for safety and reliability, noise immunity, signal integrity, and high-voltage operation, these devices are essential.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 421 8292
Email: marian.ledgerwood@futureelectronics.com
www: www.futureelectronics.com
Articles: More information and articles about Future Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Miniature reed relay with 80 W rating
Passive Components
Pickering Electronics has introduced its latest high-power reed relay, Series 44, featuring an 80 W power rating, while stacking on a compact 0,25-inch pitch.

Read more...
Acceleration sensors for wearables
Future Electronics Test & Measurement
Bosch Sensortec has introduced two new acceleration sensors, the BMA530 and BMA580, both offered in a compact size of only 1,2 x 0,8 x 0,55 mm.

Read more...
Compact MCU with advanced customisation
Future Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.

Read more...
Cooling on a chip
Passive Components
This all-silicon, solid-state active cooling chip by xMEMS is designed for thermal management applications for ultra-mobile devices and next-gen AI solutions.

Read more...
Intelligent power delivery
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.

Read more...
Advanced tech for next-gen cockpit system design
Future Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon delivers high-performance microcontrollers, memories, human-machine interface controllers, and automotive-grade security solutions tailored for automotive infotainment systems.

Read more...
First 100 µF MLCC in 0603 packaging
RS South Africa Passive Components
Murata is expanding its range of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) with the groundbreaking new GRM188C80E107M and GRM188R60E107M.

Read more...
SMD choke for currents up to 48 A
Electrocomp Passive Components
Designed for rated currents from 36 to 48 A, these surface-mountable components from TDK cover a range of inductance values from 2,3 to 8,5 µH.

Read more...
Capacitors for implantable medical applications
Altron Arrow Passive Components
Vishay has a range of tantalum and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC), manufactured in medical-qualified facilities, for implantable applications.

Read more...
Tube magazines for ring core chokes
RS South Africa Passive Components
Main applications of these ring core chokes include suppression of common-mode interferences, switch-mode power supplies, and power inverters.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved