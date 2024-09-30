The future of on-board charging

To keep up with the growing number of electric vehicles on the roads, Vishay component solutions play a major role in on-board chargers. Engineered to elevate charging performance, the selection of Vishay capacitors, resistors, and other passives redefine reliability and efficiency in on-board charging technology.
Whether you need high operating voltage, high current capabilities, or low ESR for rapid charging, Vishay capacitors are designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern electric vehicles. Its resistors provide the accuracy needed for precise current control in on-board chargers. These resistors empower your charging system with stability and performance, ensuring a seamless charging experience.
For accurate isolation, use optocouplers by Vishay in your on-board charging designs. Known for safety and reliability, noise immunity, signal integrity, and high-voltage operation, these devices are essential.
Miniature reed relay with 80 W rating
Pickering Electronics has introduced its latest high-power reed relay, Series 44, featuring an 80 W power rating, while stacking on a compact 0,25-inch pitch.
Compact MCU with advanced customisation Future Electronics
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.
Cooling on a chip
This all-silicon, solid-state active cooling chip by xMEMS is designed for thermal management applications for ultra-mobile devices and next-gen AI solutions.
Intelligent power delivery Future Electronics
The MEAN WELL DRS-240 and DRS-480 DIN rail power supplies present an all-in-one solution for intelligent power delivery in systems that require the highest reliability and safe operation.