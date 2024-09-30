Categories

Miniature reed relay with 80 W rating

30 September 2024 Passive Components

Pickering Electronics has introduced its latest high-power reed relay, Series 144, featuring an 80 W power rating, while stacking on a compact 0,25-inch pitch. The SIP (single-in-line-package) reed relay offers a switching current of up to 2 A, delivering up to 60 W, or 1 A for up to 80 W, with a continuous carry current of up to 3 A. Additionally, it boasts high-voltage capability, with a switching voltage of 1000 V DC up to 10 W and up to 3 kV stand-off.

Pickering’s smallest 80 W SIP reed relay combines the ability to effectively switch higher power with exceptional low-level performance, making it an ideal choice where both high-power and low-level switching capabilities are required. Applications include mixed signal semiconductor testers, photovoltaic and EV charging, mining gas analysis, medical electronics, in-circuit test equipment and high-voltage instrumentation.

In many cases, Series 144 offers a more environmentally friendly option than mercury-wetted reed relays, and a superior alternative to electromechanical relays, where its low-level performance and high isolation can prove a significant advantage.

“With its impressive high-power rating, Series 144 provides a greener alternative to mercury-wetted reed relays,” notes Kevin Mallett, technical specialist at Pickering Electronics. “Series 144 is also a viable substitute for miniature electromechanical relays. Its low-level performance and superior isolation significantly improve efficiency and reliability for many applications – and compared to EMRs, reed relays offer faster switching speeds and longer mechanical lifespans, further enhancing their appeal.”

Featuring vacuumed reed switches, where contacts are sealed within a glass tube, the construction of reed relays offers advantages over EMRs. This design provides a protective barrier against environmental factors such as dust, moisture and other contaminants. By contrast, EMRs are open in structure, leaving their internal components exposed. This can lead to oxidation over time, particularly in environments with high humidity or airborne pollutants, significantly compromising low-level performance. Reed relays, meanwhile, tend to maintain their performance and reliability over a longer period, making them a preferred choice for applications where durability and longevity are vital.

Relays with 5, 12 or 24 V coils are available, all with optional internal diode protection. Additional build options are also available on request, including different pin configurations. Pickering also offers customised load testing to ensure components meet exact specifications and needs.

Pickering reed relays are highly reliable. They feature instrumentation-grade sputtered ruthenium contacts, rather than the more common electroplated rhodium associated with low-grade reed relays. Combined with Pickering SoftCenter technology to minimise internal stresses on the reed switch, this results in extended operational life and contact resistance stability. Formerless coil construction enables a smaller package than typical for this type of device, while magnetic Mu-Metal screening eliminates problems that would otherwise be experienced due to magnetic interaction when relays are closely stacked.

For more information visit www.pickeringrelay.com




