From the editor's desk: A brave new world

31 October 2024 News



Peter Howells, Editor

This issue of Dataweek again spotlights artificial intelligence and machine learning with a host of new hardware designed specifically for AI inference and edge computing, a topic that has grabbed everyone’s attention since the public release of ChatGPT in November 2022. Since then, a raft of AI generative pre-trained transformer models have been released, each with its on own ‘area of expertise’.

For me, however, a recent Tesla Cybercab event produced the biggest ‘wow’ moment of the year for mechatronics, a symbiotic merging of AI and robotics. At the event Elon Musk created a major splash when he showcased the next iteration of the company’s humanoid robot, Optimus Gen III. With relatively fluid movements, he had 50 of these humanoid robots walk out onto stage, leaving quite an impression. Thereafter, they were shown mingling with attendees, deftly handing out packages to surprised guests, with one even playing a game of rock-paper-scissors with a delighted guest.

In video footage he also revealed some of the robots’ impressive capabilities; many of these tasks are currently performed by humans during everyday life – opening the boot of a car to pick up grocery parcels and carrying them into the kitchen, retrieving a package from the outside verandah and carrying it inside, watering plants, and helping in the kitchen.

According to Elon Musk, “The Optimus will walk amongst you.”.

He has made some bold claims in the past, but this one I not only relate to but can also believe. The relentless march of AI, coupled with fantastical new robotics technology, is not slowing down soon. And although it is a somewhat scary proposition, sharing this planet with machined beings is inevitable. I can picture a time when humans and robots will coexist and interact, performing feats that are unthought of at present.

According to Musk, Optimus can already water your garden, babysit your children, mow your lawn, walk your dog. And all for the price of around $20 000 – less than the price of a family car, but dare I say, much more useful. With Tesla’s current battery technology, Optimus is good to run for 23 hours before needing a recharge, an impressive number indeed.

According to Musk, the technology Tesla currently uses in its cars from the batteries, power electronics, controllers, through to the mechanics, gearboxes, and the AI inference computer and software are incorporated into the development of Optimus, allowing the development of the robot to gain impressive features in a relatively short time span. He continued Optimus could revolutionise civilisation and significantly improve economic productivity, with the potential for mass production in the millions.

I, for one, am cautiously optimistic about this bold new future, and look forward to the day I get to interact with a walking, talking standalone robot that is not tethered to a connected computer.

