The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference; APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.

The world’s most powerful tech event is your place to experience the innovations transforming how we live. Global brands get business done, new partners are met, and the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Exploring the Transformative Power of AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cyber Security, and 4IR technologies.’ The conference will gather professionals from the manufacturing sector to discuss the latest advancements in technology and their impact on the industry.

Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, and agriculture. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how MEMS and imaging sensors – combined with AI, machine learning, and data fusion – are transforming global industries and creating new opportunities.

Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP

AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry

Fighting AOI false calls

Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices

Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration

Quectel Masterclass series

Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designedMycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sectorJuly’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.