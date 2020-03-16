EVENTS

31 October 2024 Events

MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024

14 November

Munich, Germany

Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, and agriculture. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how MEMS and imaging sensors – combined with AI, machine learning, and data fusion – are transforming global industries and creating new opportunities.

Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR

26th South Africa Manufacturing Show

21 November

Johannesburg

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Exploring the Transformative Power of AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cyber Security, and 4IR technologies.’ The conference will gather professionals from the manufacturing sector to discuss the latest advancements in technology and their impact on the industry.

Register at https://manufacturingitsummit.com/south-africa

CES

7-11 January

Las Vegas, USA

The world’s most powerful tech event is your place to experience the innovations transforming how we live. Global brands get business done, new partners are met, and the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.

Register at http://www.ces.tech

APEC 2025

16-20 March

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference; APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.

Register at https://apec-conf.org/





