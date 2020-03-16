Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

EVENTS

31 October 2024 Events

MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024

14 November

Munich, Germany

Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, and agriculture. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how MEMS and imaging sensors – combined with AI, machine learning, and data fusion – are transforming global industries and creating new opportunities.

Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR

26th South Africa Manufacturing Show

21 November

Johannesburg

The theme of this year’s show is ‘Exploring the Transformative Power of AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cyber Security, and 4IR technologies.’ The conference will gather professionals from the manufacturing sector to discuss the latest advancements in technology and their impact on the industry.

Register at https://manufacturingitsummit.com/south-africa

CES

7-11 January

Las Vegas, USA

The world’s most powerful tech event is your place to experience the innovations transforming how we live. Global brands get business done, new partners are met, and the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.

Register at http://www.ces.tech

APEC 2025

16-20 March

Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta

The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference; APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.

Register at https://apec-conf.org/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.

Read more...
AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Events
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International 20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
   The Future of PCB Design 1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...

Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.

Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa    2-6 September    Johannesburg    Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.    Register at www.electramining.co.za...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.

Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.

Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West 9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved