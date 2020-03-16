EVENTS
31 October 2024
Events
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024
14 November
Munich, Germany
Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, and agriculture. Attendees will gain exclusive insights into how MEMS and imaging sensors – combined with AI, machine learning, and data fusion – are transforming global industries and creating new opportunities.
Register at https://bit.ly/45YnSdR
26th South Africa Manufacturing Show
21 November
Johannesburg
The theme of this year’s show is ‘Exploring the Transformative Power of AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cyber Security, and 4IR technologies.’ The conference will gather professionals from the manufacturing sector to discuss the latest advancements in technology and their impact on the industry.
Register at https://manufacturingitsummit.com/south-africa
CES
7-11 January
Las Vegas, USA
The world’s most powerful tech event is your place to experience the innovations transforming how we live. Global brands get business done, new partners are met, and the industry’s sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest releases and boldest breakthroughs.
Register at http://www.ces.tech
APEC 2025
16-20 March
Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta
The IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference; APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.
Register at https://apec-conf.org/
Further reading:
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.
Read more...
AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Events
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International
20-24 October
Rosemont, IL, USA
The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Future of PCB Design
1 & 3 October
Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...
Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics
Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.
Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
Read more...
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Events
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.
Read more...
Events
Events
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass series
Events
July’s Masterclass webinars focus on two ways in which Quectel can help their customers achieve precision: first by keeping their testing and certification process on track, and then on how they can improve their GNSS device positioning.
Read more...