Clearing the Static: Three steps for a dry ESD packaging system

To safeguard PCBs from both electrostatic discharge (ESD) and moisture, they should be stored in a vacuum-sealed Moisture Barrier Bag (MBB). For optimal storage, it’s essential to complete the dry-packaging system by adding Desiccant Packs and Humidity Indicator Cards. There are three these steps for an effective dry-packaging solution:
1. Moisture barrier bags (MBBs):
MBBs are designed to prevent moisture vapour from penetrating the bag. They are made from specialised layers of film that control the moisture vapour transfer rate (MVTR). These bags not only block moisture, but also provide static shielding protection, creating a secure environment for sensitive components.
2. Desiccant packs:
Desiccants, packaged in porous pouches, absorb moisture from the air trapped inside the sealed barrier bag. As moisture vapour seeps into the bag, the desiccant captures it, preventing any buildup. Even when fully saturated, desiccants remain dry to the touch, ensuring ongoing protection.
3. Humidity indicator cards (HICs):
HICs display humidity levels through moisture-sensitive spots that change colour as humidity increases. By monitoring the HIC when you open the bag, you can quickly assess if the humidity level inside the bag requires baking the devices to remove excess moisture.
Optimal storage conditions will extend the life of your components.
