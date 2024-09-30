Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX

30 September 2024

SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications. This 3U VPX adheres to VITA 46 standards, enabling military and industrial designers to power VITA 62 chassis with the latest flexible, efficient, and reliable VPX technology. A 50 ms hold-up feature has been integrated into this VPX to meet the power interruption and drop-off requirements set out by MIL-STD-704F.

The VPX-3U-DC28TH is extremely efficient at 91% and can deliver 500 W throughout its full temperature range of -40 to 85°C. It is also equipped with an advanced set of features such as an integrated EMI filter, conduction cooling, six output voltages with reverse polarity, over-voltage, under-voltage, short circuit, and over-temperature protections.

The unit features six outputs: 12, 5, and 3,3 V, and 12, -12, and 3,3 on the auxiliary supply. This VPX supports I2C communications (IPMI, PMBus, and VITA 46.11). The power supply’s standard VS1, VS2, and VS3 outputs can be load-shared on a standard VITA 62 chassis. Designed for the most demanding military and commercial applications the VPX-3U-DC28TH meets VITA 46, 47, 62, MIL-STD-704F, 461F, and 810G standards.

