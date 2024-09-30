Categories

Test & Measurement



Digital PSU with four variable outputs

30 September 2024 Test & Measurement

The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs. All four outputs are infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit on either side of the centred display. The rotary controls make it possible to freely set both the voltage and current for CH1 and CH2, but only the voltages can be set for the channels 3 and 4 as they have a fixed current output.

The PSU features constant current (CC) and constant voltage (CV) outputs, and these values are independently set on the front control panel. The main switch of the laboratory power supply is integrated in the front, as well as the button for switching the output on and off.

The PSU also features the option of combining output channels, either in serial or parallel mode to increase either the voltage output range or the current output range. Due to its versatility, the PeakTech 6215 can be used optimally in many areas of electrical and electronic engineering.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


