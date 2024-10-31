Categories

Two-stage linear RF power amplifier

31 October 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier in QFN package, delivering +33 dBm of output power at 1 dB gain compression over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz, applicable to licence-free bands.

The amplifier operates over a wide supply voltage range of 2,5 to 5,25 V to enable system level optimisation, making it suitable for single-cell Lithium batteries.

The CMX90A006 is highly integrated for ease of use, reducing external component count and board space. The RF input is internally matched to 50 Ω, whilst the output match is implemented externally to optimise performance for each application.

With integrated shut-down and output power control, the module is intended for use as a final stage ISM band PA in wireless applications such as UHF RFID readers, smart meters, asset tracking, IoT/M2M, and Lithium battery-powered systems.


