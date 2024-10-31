The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier in QFN package, delivering +33 dBm of output power at 1 dB gain compression over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz, applicable to licence-free bands.
The amplifier operates over a wide supply voltage range of 2,5 to 5,25 V to enable system level optimisation, making it suitable for single-cell Lithium batteries.
The CMX90A006 is highly integrated for ease of use, reducing external component count and board space. The RF input is internally matched to 50 Ω, whilst the output match is implemented externally to optimise performance for each application.
With integrated shut-down and output power control, the module is intended for use as a final stage ISM band PA in wireless applications such as UHF RFID readers, smart meters, asset tracking, IoT/M2M, and Lithium battery-powered systems.
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.
The modules are the FC30R, a cost-effective, industrial-grade Wi-Fi module; the FCU743R, featuring Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities; and the FCM740D, an MCU with Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Austrian smart lock manufacturer Nuki is using Silicon Labs solutions in the fourth-generation Nuki Smart Lock, the world’s first smart lock with native Matter-over-Thread support.
Links Field Network’s focus is international roaming data, and by leveraging their holding company’s international footprint and pricing structure, Links Field Networks South Africa works closely with their local shareholder to offer fully connected devices, regardless of where it is to be used globally.
The combination of advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud services impact the changes you see in healthcare today.
The AD9361S-CSL from Analog Devices is a high performance, highly integrated, RF agile transceiver designed for use in 3G and 4G applications operating up to 6 GHz.
The Microchip PIC16F13145 is the ideal solution for designs with minimal logic and configurable analogue I/O, featuring rapid comparators for improved data acquisition.