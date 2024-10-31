Two-stage linear RF power amplifier

31 October 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The CMX90A006 from CML Micro is a two-stage linear RF power amplifier in QFN package, delivering +33 dBm of output power at 1 dB gain compression over the frequency range of 860 to 930 MHz , applicable to licence-free bands.

The amplifier operates over a wide supply voltage range of 2,5 to 5,25 V to enable system level optimisation, making it suitable for single-cell Lithium batteries.

The CMX90A006 is highly integrated for ease of use, reducing external component count and board space. The RF input is internally matched to 50 Ω , whilst the output match is implemented externally to optimise performance for each application.

With integrated shut-down and output power control, the module is intended for use as a final stage ISM band PA in wireless applications such as UHF RFID readers, smart meters, asset tracking, IoT/M2M, and Lithium battery-powered systems.

