Industrial power supply range

SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments such as railway and transportation systems, industrial motion control, information displays, factory automation and power generation systems.

SynQor converters feature a two-stage power topology, with synchronous-rectification, that greatly improves efficiency and optimises the power dissipated by the converter.

The company’s InQor product family of isolated DC-DC converters feature high efficiency at up to 95%. The units have an input voltage range from 9 to 425 V, with an output power rating up to 600 W. All these converters are conduction cooled and are available in a ruggedised package.

Their NiQor non-isolated DC-DC converters feature an ultra-high efficiency of up to 96%, and wide input ranges: 9-20 V, 9-40 V, 9-60 V, and 9-90 V. These converters have maximum input and output currents up to 55 A, and are suitable for use in Intermediate Bus Architectures.

SynQor’s AC-DC power supplies, ACuQor, have a 92% efficiency at full rated load current. These units can deliver up to 1500 W continuous output power with 2100 W transient. They feature a universal 85-264 V AC input, and both single and triple output models are available.

