Industrial power supply range

31 October 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments such as railway and transportation systems, industrial motion control, information displays, factory automation and power generation systems.

SynQor converters feature a two-stage power topology, with synchronous-rectification, that greatly improves efficiency and optimises the power dissipated by the converter.

The company’s InQor product family of isolated DC-DC converters feature high efficiency at up to 95%. The units have an input voltage range from 9 to 425 V, with an output power rating up to 600 W. All these converters are conduction cooled and are available in a ruggedised package.

Their NiQor non-isolated DC-DC converters feature an ultra-high efficiency of up to 96%, and wide input ranges: 9-20 V, 9-40 V, 9-60 V, and 9-90 V. These converters have maximum input and output currents up to 55 A, and are suitable for use in Intermediate Bus Architectures.

SynQor’s AC-DC power supplies, ACuQor, have a 92% efficiency at full rated load current. These units can deliver up to 1500 W continuous output power with 2100 W transient. They feature a universal 85-264 V AC input, and both single and triple output models are available.


Further reading:

How ADI battery management solutions empower safer, smarter robots
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing an appropriate battery pack and its accompanying battery management system is a critical decision in designing an autonomous mobile robot.

Read more...
PSUs for industrial applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load.

Read more...
Highest density automotive-grade power modules
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density.

Read more...
MOSFET for automotive applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high-current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2 SMD package.

Read more...
High-performance low SWaP SDR
RFiber Solutions AI & ML
The Matchstiq X40 from Epiq is a high-performance low SWaP SDR optimised for AI and ML and the RF edge.

Read more...
Best practices for assuring successful PoE device deployment
Lambda Test Power Electronics / Power Management
Looking at the challenges of a typical IoT rollout, the biggest hurdle usually isn’t how to connect IoT devices to the LAN, but instead, how to get power cheaply and reliably to the device.

Read more...
Localise lithium and cobalt battery manufacturing
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lithium, nickel, and cobalt are three of the key minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, and all of these minerals are mined in southern Africa.

Read more...
Is this black powder the secret solution to EV charging woes?
Power Electronics / Power Management
We go inside Group14, a silicon battery materials company, for an up-close view of a solution that it says could help us ‘live a fully untethered technological life.’

Read more...
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.

Read more...
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.

Read more...











