PSUs for industrial applications

31 October 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

AC/DC converters are the cornerstone of many industrial installations, including lighting and building automation systems.

TME stocks a wide range of power solutions offered by RECOM that are convenient to use, easy to implement, and suitable for many typical applications.

RECOM puts great emphasis on providing ergonomical, cutting-edge, and at the same time versatile solutions that keep up with the trends emerging on the global markets. The REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load and offering a choice of variants with typical electrical parameters.

The REDIIN120/240/480 power supplies are switched-mode units for DIN rail mounting. They are housed in 123,6 x 116,8 mm perforated, metal enclosures that come in varying widths depending on the power rating. The devices are designed to withstand typical mains voltages ranging from 90 to 264 V AC. They provide a power output of 120, 240, or 480 W, and have a rated output voltage of either 12, 24, or 48 V DC. This output voltage can be adjusted within ±10%.

For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, africa@tme.eu, www.tme.eu





