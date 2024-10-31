PSUs for industrial applications
31 October 2024
Power Electronics / Power Management
AC/DC converters are the cornerstone of many industrial installations, including lighting and building automation systems.
TME stocks a wide range of power solutions offered by RECOM that are convenient to use, easy to implement, and suitable for many typical applications.
RECOM puts great emphasis on providing ergonomical, cutting-edge, and at the same time versatile solutions that keep up with the trends emerging on the global markets. The REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load and offering a choice of variants with typical electrical parameters.
The REDIIN120/240/480 power supplies are switched-mode units for DIN rail mounting. They are housed in 123,6 x 116,8 mm perforated, metal enclosures that come in varying widths depending on the power rating. The devices are designed to withstand typical mains voltages ranging from 90 to 264 V AC. They provide a power output of 120, 240, or 480 W, and have a rated output voltage of either 12, 24, or 48 V DC. This output voltage can be adjusted within ±10%.
For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, africa@tme.eu, www.tme.eu
Further reading:
How ADI battery management solutions empower safer, smarter robots
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing an appropriate battery pack and its accompanying battery management system is a critical decision in designing an autonomous mobile robot.
Read more...
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.
Read more...
Highest density automotive-grade power modules
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density.
Read more...
MOSFET for automotive applications
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high-current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2
SMD package.
Read more...
Best practices for assuring successful PoE device deployment
Lambda Test
Power Electronics / Power Management
Looking at the challenges of a typical IoT rollout, the biggest hurdle usually isn’t how to connect IoT devices to the LAN, but instead, how to get power cheaply and reliably to the device.
Read more...
Localise lithium and cobalt battery manufacturing
Power Electronics / Power Management
Lithium, nickel, and cobalt are three of the key minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries, and all of these minerals are mined in southern Africa.
Read more...
Is this black powder the secret solution to EV charging woes?
Power Electronics / Power Management
We go inside Group14, a silicon battery materials company, for an up-close view of a solution that it says could help us ‘live a fully untethered technological life.’
Read more...
Advanced 28 V input 3U VPX
RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor has announced its latest 28 V DC input VPX power supply, VPX-3U-DC28TH, featuring extended hold-up designed for critical aerospace and shipboard applications.
Read more...
Silicon Carbide MOSFET discrete devices
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon offers a range of CoolSiC MOSFET discrete devices from 650 to 2000 V, ideally suited for hard- and resonant-switching topologies.
Read more...
The cause of Li-ion battery fires
Power Electronics / Power Management
Thermal runaway in Li-ion batteries is a dangerous situation where the battery gets extremely hot, leading to the rapid release of heat and gases, which can result in fires or explosions.
Read more...