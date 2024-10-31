Highest density automotive-grade power modules

31 October 2024

Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density, and support automotive OEMs and tier one production in 2025.

The BCM6135, DCM3735 and PRM3735 use AEC-Q100 certified Vicor-designed ICs and have completed the PPAP process with automotive customers.

The BCM6135 is a 98% efficient 2,5 kW BCM bus converter which converts 800 V from the traction battery to 48 V to provide a safety extra-low voltage (SELV) power supply for the vehicle. The BCM6135 internally provides the isolation between high voltage and low voltage, which creates a large reduction in the space required for the DC-DC conversion. The BCM6135’s power density of 158 kW/L allows EV system designers to reduce the size of the primary DC-DC converter, thereby reducing vehicle mass. The bidirectional rapid current transient response rate of 8 mega-amps per second allows the BCM6135 to replace a 25 lb 48 V battery – by serving as a virtual 48 V battery in the xEV vehicle, and delivering additional cost and weight savings.

The DCM3735 2,0 kW DCM DC-DC converter transforms an unregulated 48 V input into a regulated 12 V output. The DCM3735 has a wide input range that is compatible with a variety of automotive applications because the output can be trimmed within a range of 8 – 16 V. The DCM3735 has a power density of 300 kW/L, making it an attractive choice for architectures bridging a 48 V distribution to 12 V subsystems in zonal ECU applications.

The PRM3735 is a 2,5 kW PRM regulator for 48 V power that is 99,2% efficient. Its small footprint and 260 kW/L power density frees up packaging space and reduces the overall DC-DC power supply. It is best suited to support regulated 48 V loads that are implemented in new vehicle architectures.

The newly released Vicor modules can be arranged in over 300 configurations, offering extreme flexibility and scalability to support innovation for a variety of vehicle subsystems.

