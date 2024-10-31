QA introduces large chisel tip style probes

31 October 2024 Test & Measurement

QA Technology has expanded its tip style selection to include two new larger BeCu chisel tip styles for contact with larger plated through holes.

The T3 is now available in our 100-25 of X75-25 series product line. It has a tip diameter of Ø0,100-inch (2,54 mm) and can be used to contact plated through holes with a maximum ID of Ø0,090-inch (2,29 mm).

The 23 tip is now available in the 075-25 or X50-25 series product lines. It has a tip diameter of Ø0,062-inch (1,57 mm) and can be used to contact plated through holes with a maximum ID of Ø0,052-inch (1,32 mm).

These high quality probe tips from QA continue to provide a variety of solutions for your high-volume test needs.

Credit(s)

Techmet





