QA introduces large chisel tip style probes

QA Technology has expanded its tip style selection to include two new larger BeCu chisel tip styles for contact with larger plated through holes.
The T3 is now available in our 100-25 of X75-25 series product line. It has a tip diameter of Ø0,100-inch (2,54 mm) and can be used to contact plated through holes with a maximum ID of Ø0,090-inch (2,29 mm).
The 23 tip is now available in the 075-25 or X50-25 series product lines. It has a tip diameter of Ø0,062-inch (1,57 mm) and can be used to contact plated through holes with a maximum ID of Ø0,052-inch (1,32 mm).
These high quality probe tips from QA continue to provide a variety of solutions for your high-volume test needs.
Newest mounter designed for the autonomous factory Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic has now started accepting orders for its newest modular mounter NPM-GW. This mounter is designed to enhance production lines with the end goal of having a fully functioning autonomous factory.
Read more...Digital PSU with four variable outputs Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.
Read more...Accurate laser measurement Avnet Silica
Test & Measurement
Online Teaser: Panasonic Industry’s laser sensor has a resolution of up to 0,5 µm, a linearity of ±0,05% FS, and a high-speed sampling of 100 µs.
Read more...High-speed inspection technology Techmet
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Optimising parts such as cameras and processed image data, and coordinating each component’s operation, are vital to a correctly functioning high-speed system.